‘American Idol’ Season 18 power rankings: The 6 male artists ranked from best to worst

For the first time ever, the Top 11 contestants on “American Idol” performed from the comfort of their own homes amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. Each of the artists was sent state-of-the-art equipment that allowed them to sing for America’s vote on Sunday, May 3. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan continued to critique the performances from their own homes while Ryan Seacrest hosted.

On Sunday, May 10 the field of 11 will be cut down to the Top 7 and they will compete for America’s votes by singing a tune from the Disney songbook. But who has the best shot at moving forward? Check out our official Power Rankings of the six men who remain in the field. These rankings are based on their most recent performances and overall progress in the competition. Who has momentum after Sunday’s performances? And who may be in danger of elimination? Below are our rankings based on who is most likely to advance.

1. Arthur Gunn

(Top 20 Performance: “Lovin’ Machine”; Top 11 Performance: “Take Me Home, Country Roads”)

Arthur may just be unstoppable this season after his Top 20 performance garnered double the YouTube views as his nearest competitor and more than 3x more than most of the others. That trend continued with his second live performance and he seems to just be steamrolling his way to the winner’s circle.

2. Francisco Martin

(Top 20 Performance: “Teenage Dream”; Top 11 Performance: “Falling Like the Stars”)

Francisco is on a roll and his stock is quickly rising as one of the top contenders this season. After making a gutsy choice to cover one of Katy’s biggest hits, he backed it up with one of the most highly praised performances in the Top 11. His fan base is growing and he’s got a natural likability factor.

3. Jonny West

(Top 20 Performance: “What a Wonderful World”; Top 11 Performance: “Faithfully”)

Jonny knows how to choose the right songs for his voice and the coaches are eating it up. America seems to be as well, considering how well he’s performing with the vote and an ever-increasing social media presence. Expect him to sail into the Top 7.

4. Louis Knight

(Top 20 Performances: “If the World Was Ending”; Top 11 Performance: “In My Place”)

Louis was one of the most talked about artists throughout the auditions, but didn’t exactly nail is Top 20 performance. Regardless, he made his way into the Top 11 and rebounded in a big way with “In My Place.” His charisma and reputation should keep the teen heartthrob in the competition.

5. Dillon James

(Top 20 Performance: “Let it Be Me”; Top 11 Performance: “Yesterrday”)

Dillon completely smoked everyone with his Top 20 performance, but his Top 11 rendition of a Beatles classic left the judges cold. It was simply too rushed and lacked the emotion the song needs. Now Dillon could be in danger of elimination.

6. Jovin Webb

(Top 20 Performance: “With a Little Help From My Friends”; Top 11 Performance: “Voodoo”)

Jovin is one of the most exciting singers in the competition, but he can’t seem to cause much buzz on social media. He is by far the least followed and least viewed performer of the bunch and his song choice for the Top 11 wasn’t exactly a classic everyone knows.