‘American Idol’ recap of Night 1: Season 3 on ABC starts February 16 with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” returns on February 16 for its third season on ABC and 18th overall. As always, Ryan Seacrest is the host of this reality competition series. Returning to the judges table are country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie.

A huge part of the appeal of “American Idol” are the audition episodes. These make for must-see TV as much for the awful acts as the ones that sound and look like they could go all the way. Over the course of five episodes, we will see the three judges give upwards of 150 contestants that coveted ticket to Hollywood.

By the end of Hollywood Week, which took place in December, the judges will have culled these would-be winners down to just 40. These lucky few who made it to the showcase round got an all-expenses paid trip to Hawaii in January where they auditioned for judges again, this time in front of guests staying at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Honolulu.

Only half of them made the cut. Those Top 20 then took turns performing on their own and with celebrity guests. Fourteen of them got put through to the live shows, which begin in early April. At that point, you will be able to predict the outcome of each episode in our predictions center.

Below, follow along with all the action on the Night 1 season 18 premiere episode of “American Idol.”

8:00 p.m. — Last year Lane Hardy became the latest Idol to join the legacy of stars created from the hit reality TV series. Meanwhile, runner-up Alejandro Aranda is currently on a sold out tour and his singer-songwriter style has changed the landscape of “American Idol” and the type of artists interested in auditioning. Let’s get started!

8:15 p.m. — The auditions kick off in Savannah, Georgia and the judges are hoping there is still some untapped talent left to find. First up is a garbage man who has never performed for anyone in his life and doesn’t look like a typical pop star, but can he sing? Lionel gives him some advice and asks him to go warm up his vocals and in the meantime a 16-year old worship leader named Camryn Leigh Smith comes to show off her talents. She auditions with “Big White Room” while strumming a guitar. She’s got an effortless, acoustic style and impressive range for a youngster. It’s enough to get a standing ovation from Katy and they even compare Camryn to the multi-platinum selling judge. Luke said it was natural and easy and Camryn got a big time “YES” from the judges.

8:20 p.m. — The garbage man has returned and we can now call him by his legal name, Doug Kiker. He belts out “Bless the Broken Road” and seems to be pushing it a little too much. Katy says she wants to see more range from him, but Doug doesn’t know what that means. Luke sits down at the piano and gives an impromptu vocal lesson which greatly improves Doug’s sound. The judges think they’ve found some untapped talent and there’s something just likable about this garbage man from Alabama. He doesn’t know his own talent and Lionel is inspired. Doug is heading to Hollywood!

8:30 p.m. — We head up to Sun River, Oregon for some more auditions and up first is an 18-year old guitar player named Francisco Martin from San Francisco. He can barely contain his nerves so Lionel and Luke stand up and try to calm his nerves a bit before he sings “Alaska” and proves that even when he has trouble composing himself to speak he has no trouble performing. Once he hits the chorus the judges are nothing but smiles and they’re thrilled by his potential. Katy asks him to play an original song and he launches into one called “Stories,” which only hypes up the judges even more. Luke advises the pre-law student to drop out of school and Katy says he’s Top 10 material. Francisco his heading to Hollywood!