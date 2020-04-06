‘American Idol’ recap: Top 40 solos continue in Hawaii on Night 10 of Season 18 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following up on the March 29 episode of “American Idol,” the three judges — – pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie — see the rest of the Top 40 perform. In last week’s episode, eight contestants advanced to the next round. Who will join them? Follow along with our live blog from Night 10 of Season 18 below.

Once the live playoffs of “American Idol” season 18 begin, you will be able to predict the outcome of each episode in our predictions center. You can already make forecasts for the outcomes on such reality TV shows as “Survivor,” plus the winners of the Academy of Country Music Awards and both the daytime and primetime Emmy Awards.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 17)?

Refresh this page for our live blog updates

Below, follow along with all the action on the Night 10 episode of “American Idol,” which features solo performances from the Top 40.

8:00 p.m. — This week continues where we left off last week — the Top 40 hopefuls performing at the Aulani Disney Resort and Spa in Hawaii. The remaining contestants will take the stage and by the end of this episode the complete list of Season 18’s Top 20 will be complete. Let’s get started!

8:05 p.m. — Dillon James is up first singing “Times They Are A-Changin'” by Bob Dylan. Katy exclaims, “He looks like a star!” while Dillon plays guitar and nails the vocals. She only wishes he would lean in to the emotional part of his voice. Lionel tells Dillon he’s come through the tunnel, but the judges have to cut some great talent. But they won’t be cutting Dillon, he’s in the Top 20!

8:10 p.m. — Next up is Genavieve Linkowski, who has had an emotional journey after losing her sister in a car accident last year. Tonight she’s singing “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. Genavieve connects to the emotion of this song and hits all the right notes, but Katy thinks she could use more growth outside of “American Idol.” Luke tells Genavieve he didn’t feel connected to her performance and she will not advance to the Top 20.

8:15 p.m. — It’s now time for Franklin Boone to learn his fate. He’s singing “Daughters” by John Mayer, during which Katy says, “Okay, show’s over!” I’m not sure if she’s referring to Franklin sounding great or singing a song written by her ex-boyfriend. We don’t get to see the full performance, but we do see that Franklin has made the Top 20!

8:20 p.m. — Julia Gargano is singing “Glitter in the Air” by Pink in hopes she can improve upon her roller-coaster Hollywood week. The singer-songwriter has been hit or miss with her original material so it’s likely a wise song choice this week. She sounds pretty good although I’m not blown away, but the judges seem impressed. Luke says Julia could go “all the way” and she’s in the Top 20.

8:35 p.m. — Aliana Jester has been a nervous wreck throughout her “Idol” journey and has been going through the process alone. Her father shows up to surprise her and brings the young singer to tears before her Top 40 performance. Aliana is singing “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.” Despite her self doubt, Aliana nails the song and has advanced to the Top 20! Immediately following Aliana is Sophia Wackerman, an artist the judges have been excited about since her Los Angeles audition. She’s performing “Levels” by Nick Jonas and showing a sexier side that seems to take the judges by surprise. Katy says Sophia gave another level of performance, but Luke and Lionel disagreed. That being said, Sophia is in the Top 20!

8:45 p.m. — Robert Taylor feels his deceased father along with him on this journey. His dad always encouraged him to live his truth, but Robert struggled through Hollywood week. Now he hopes to convince the judges he deserves a spot in the Top 20. He’s singing “Take Me to the Pilot” by Elton John and I’m liking his new purple braids. Robert’s voice has a lot of capabilities, but he doesn’t know how to tone it down. He’s the definition of over-singing. It’s for mainly that reason Robert is eliminated tonight

9:00 p.m. — Kimmy Gabriela has been a favorite of the judges all season and her musical father has been accompanying her along her journey. She’s singing “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore” by Demi Lovato and the judges still seem spellbound by her voice. This isn’t my favorite performance from her — she’s over-singing like so many other contestants. Can anyone hold a note without running it into the ground? Katy thinks Kimmy needs to choose better songs and isn’t sure she can own the room. She gives Kimmy some tough love, telling her it’s not enough just to be a good singer. Kimmy better learn quickly how to deliver a memorable performance every time because she’s in the Top 20!

9:10 p.m. — With only six spots remaining in the Top 20, we see a trio of contestants eliminated without much fanfare. Shannon Gibbons gets nervous as she watches more talented singers being sent home, but she’s encouraged that the judges have supported her throughout her journey. Tonight she’s singing “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” by Adele. Shannon sounds great but I’m not sure this is the best song choice at this point in the competition. Katy gives Shannon the disappointing news that she’s been eliminated as well.

9:20 p.m. — In this segment we see a trio of teenagers who have all been energized by their experiences in Hawaii and look poised to advance to the next round. Cyniah Elise is singing “Lady Marmalade” by LaBelle, Makayla Phillips sings “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato and Lauren Spencer-Smith takes on “Respect” by Aretha Franklin. They all give powerful performances and interact well with the audience. Cyniah, Makayla and Lauren all advance to the Top 20 and only three spots remain!

9:30 p.m. — Olivia Ximines is another teenage hopeful and she admits to being extremely competitive. She has choreographed her own routine to Tina Turner‘s “Proud Mary” to show the judges how hard she’s willing to work for a single performance. Olivia doesn’t have the most memorable voice to me, but she definitely makes this performance hard to forget. She’s a ball of energy on that stage and it’s tough not to smile while watching her. Lionel tells her she’s “quite amazing” and she’ll be advancing to the Top 20!

9:40 p.m. — Next to learn his fate is my personal favorite so far this season, Arthur Gunn. Lionel told him he has instant identity as soon as he opens his mouth. Tonight he’s singing “Is This Love” by Bob Marley in hopes of getting a little more comfortable in front of a large audience. The crowd loves him and the judges give him a standing ovation so I’m expecting some good news here. Lionel tells Arthur he is pure light and it was the easiest decision the judges have made to put Arthur in their Top 20!

9:50 p.m. — As the number of available spots start dwindling, Demi Rae is an emotional wreck waiting to learn her fate. Tonight she sings “Lonely” by Noah Cyrus and the judges seem impressed by what Demi called “the best performance of her life.” Katy tells Demi that she’s come a long way, but her “American Idol” journey is over.

9:59 p.m. — Two contestants remain and the judges have asked to see them at the same time. Grace Leer and Lauren Mascitti are both aspiring country singers and have been roommates throughout the audition process. Tonight Grace is singing “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin and Lauren sings “Two More Bottles of Wine” by Emmylou Harris. These are two very different singers within the country genre and I have a slight preference for Lauren based on their performances.

But what do the judges think? Only one spot remains in the Top 20, but the judges couldn’t make a decision. They’ll leave it up to America to vote for which singer they like best to determine who makes the Top 20. You can vote at americanidol.com/vote, via the “American Idol” app or by text (send either name — “Lauren” or “Grace” — to 21523). You must be at least 16 years old and living in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote. Voting closes at 6: 00 a.m. PT/9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 7.

That’s a wrap for tonight!