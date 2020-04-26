‘American Idol’ recap: Top 20 sing for America’s votes on Night 13 of Season 18 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Ten weeks after the third season of “American Idol” hosted by Ryan Seacrest began on ABC, America finally gets a chance to vote as the Top 20 perform on the April 26 episode. As the coronavirus caused the cancellation of the live shows at the studio, the contestants will be performing from their homes. This change in venue means they will have to shine vocally, instead of relying on the production values and the live audience to stand out from their competition.

The three judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — will weigh in with their thoughts from the comfort of their homes. To date, they have been the ones who decided who went forward in the competition, handing out golden tickets to Hollywood to more than 15o contestants. These would-be winners then competed both individually and in groups before the judges decided on the Top 40. In turn, this two score of talent travelled to Hawaii, where the trio of judges cut them in half.

The season 18 Top 20 finalists are: Faith Becnal, Franklin Boone, Dewayne Crocker, Jr., Samantha Diaz (“Just Sam”), Cyniah Elise, Kimmy Gabriela, Julia Gargano, Arthur Gunn, Aliana Jester, Dillon James, Louis Knight, Grace Leer, Francisco Martin, Nick Merico, Makayla Phillips, Lauren Spencer Smith, Sophia Wackerman, Jovin Webb, Jonny West and Olivia Ximines.

Below, follow along as we recap all the action on “American Idol” season 18 night 13 in our updating live blog.

