‘American Idol’ recap: Night 2 of Season 18 includes return of Margie Mays [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” kicked off season 18 on February 16. Night 2, which airs February 23, features another dozen artists hoping to win over the three judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — and get one of those coveted tickets to Hollywood. Among is Margie Mays, who auditioned last year and made it as far as the Top 4o. The music teacher returns to try again, along with her boyfriend Jonny West, a piano teacher.

They are hoping to number among the 150 contestants who make it to the next stage: Hollywood Week. At the end of those seven days, only 40 will get an all-expenses paid trip to Hawaii where they auditioned for judges again, this time in front of guests staying at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Honolulu.

Only half of the Top 40 made the cut. Those score of contestants then took turns performing on their own and with celebrity guests. Just 14 of them got put through to the live shows, which begin in early April. At this point, you will be able to predict the outcome of each episode in our predictions center.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 17)?

Below, follow along with all the action on the Night 2 season 18 episode of “American Idol.”

8:10 p.m. — Auditions are kicking off in Savannah tonight with 17-year old Cyniah Elise up first. She’s singing “You are the Reason” and injects gospel inflections while confidently projecting her powerful vocals. Cyniah is a soulful diva the season needs and Lionel even compared her to the legendary Whitney Houston. It’s a big YES to Hollywood for Cyniah.