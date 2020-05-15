‘American Idol’ renewed for a 19th season, but will judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan be back?

“American Idol” has been renewed for a 19th season and its 4th on ABC. There is no news yet if host Ryan Seacrest or judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return to the singing competition, but we can expect a new batch of hopeful pop stars to compete for the title in 2021.

During its three-month run to date, “American Idol” is Sunday’s #1 broadcast series with adults 18-49. Despite having to adjust their format throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the series has actually increased delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms by 23%. So far Season 18 has over 600 million video views, is the #1 social reality TV series of 2020 and the #1 most viewed social program on social media.

“American Idol” will crown its next singing sensation live during the epic grand finale event on Sunday, May 17. Following America’s last nationwide vote, the road will come to an end for two contestants when the Top 5 are revealed. Then, America will vote in real-time to determine the winner. Hoping to perform for the title are Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Just Sam and Louis Knight.

The grand finale performances will include two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo singing an Aretha Franklin medley with the Top 11. Grammy-winner Lauren Daigle and the Top 5 will sing her 3x platinum hit “You Say” and country vocal group Rascall Flatts and Doug Kiker will perform “Bless the Broken Road.”

In addition, the judges will each give their own at-home performances. Katy will debut her new single “Daisies” and Luke will sing his latest single “One Margarita.” Lionel is bringing in some heavy-hitters from “American Idol” history to join him for a once-in-a-lifetime performance of his Grammy-winning classic, “We Are the World.” He will be joined by his fellow judges as well as the Season 18 Top 11, Alejandro Aranda (aka Scarypoolparty), Fantasia, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.

