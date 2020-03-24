Which ‘American Idol’ runner-up do YOU think was robbed: Adam Lambert, Alejandro Aranda … ? [POLL]

“American Idol” debuted in 2002 and instantly became a pop culture phenomenon running for 15 seasons on Fox. In 2018 it found a new home on ABC and Ryan Seacrest continues to serve as host. The show plucks everyday singers from obscurity and gives them an opportunity to win a recording contract, fortune and fame. We know many of the famous champions from Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood to Phillip Phillips. But which runners-up came up short of the grand prize and truly deserved to win? Tour our photo gallery above to see who came in second place each season of “American Idol.”

Justin Guarini watched as confetti fell from the rafters of the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood when Kelly ran away with the top prize in the inaugural season. And who could forget when Clay Aiken narrowly lost to Ruben Studdard in the closest finale vote in the history of the series?

Fans were furious when Adam Lambert looked like a shoe-in to claim the prize in Season 8, but was upset by the less colorful Kris Allen. And just last year there was outrage when beloved singer/songwriter Alejandro Aranda lost to country heartthrob Laine Hardy.

Each season millions of music lovers tune in to vote for their favorite contestants. While much has changed over the years — including judges, voting methods and networks — two things remain constant: Seacrest as the host and bitter rivalries between the fan bases of each finalist. Which runner-up do YOU think deserved to be crowned a champion? Vote in our poll below

