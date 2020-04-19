‘American Idol’ schedule update: Live shows start May 3, season 18 finale is May 17

“American Idol” is going forward with live shows despite the coronavirus halting production. The Top 20 will compete in a special episode slated to air on April 26. The Top 10 will perform on May 3 in the first of three live shows (all branded “Live Coast to Coast Feed”) hosted, as ever, by Ryan Seacrest. The season 18 “American Idol” winner will be crowned on the May 17 finale.

Throughout, the three judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — will weigh in with their thoughts from the comfort of their homes. Likewise, the contestants will all be performing from their hometowns, rather than the studio in LA. That means they will have to shine vocally, instead of relying on the production values and the live audience to stand out from their competition.

We were originally supposed to have six live shows, starting with a Top 14 on April 12. The Top 10 were to take to the stage on April 19, with the Top 8 set for April 26. The May 3 show was supposed to be just the Top 6, with the Top 4 competing on May 10 and the Top 3 vying for the season 18 title on May 17.

