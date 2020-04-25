‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Aliana Jester hopes to live up to Lionel Richie comparing her to Whitney Houston

Aliana Jester arrived for her “American Idol” audition with a friendly French bulldog who she admits is an emotional support animal. “When I was a baby, my parents split and my father was in the army,” she recalls. “He was getting deployed a lot so I grew up with my mom mostly. When I was about 12 years old she started a new religion and I couldn’t hang out with friends, so I just stayed in my room all day. It put me in such a deep depression that I ended up hurting myself.” Jester was one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

“I got in touch with my dad who had no idea any of that was going on,” says Jester, recalling when she told her father about her troubled relationship with her mom. “He knew right away that he needed to get me out of there. He saved my life.”

Jester auditioned with “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood, leading Perry to tell the young singer to take what she’s been through and put it in the music. Richie added that she reminds him so much of a young Whitney Houston, and with that, the 19-year old server from Tampa, Florida was off to Hollywood.

With her sights set high, Jester took on a big hit from “Idol” legend, Kelly Clarkson, in the solo round. Singing “Because of You,” Jester gave her best performance to date leading Bryan to remark, “She is truly a damn star.” Hoping to shine even brighter in Hawaii, Jester got an uplifting surprise when her father surprised her. With her hero in the audience, Jester belted out “This Is Me” and cemented her spot in the Top 20.

“I’ve missed a lot in her life,” says her military dad. “I’m just grateful I had this opportunity to actually support her and cheer her on. It means everything to me.”

