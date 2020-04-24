‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Arthur Gunn is the one to beat as Lionel Richie says, ‘You are the story we need to tell’

Arthur Gunn‘s life was changed forever when his “American Idol” audition of “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival went viral. The 22-year old musician from Wichita, Kansas was born half a world away in Nepal, Kathmandu, but now he is one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” which aired on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

“Music has always been my thing since I was young,” Gunn recalls. “I got my first guitar from my mom and then I started singing along to any song I heard on the radio or TV.” His sisters confirm Gunn’s lifelong passion for music. “Since he was two years old he was interested in music,” one says. “My mom used to get him small guitars so I remember him playing those and just singing random songs. Not even a full song but he would just pick apart songs and sing while playing the guitar. He has a God-gifted talent. Growing up, not even taking any musical classes, to see where he is today makes me very proud.”

“That’s when my dream started,” says Gunn. “After high school my family moved to America because it’s the land of great opportunity. Living in Wichita really got me into bluegrass and country. I hadn’t listened to that kind of music before, but I was pulled toward it like a magnet.” Gunn left the judges dumbfounded after his audition and Richie said,” You have no idea what this journey has in store for you. God bless you. You are the story that we need to tell.”

In Hollywood, Gunn continued to impress the judges with his unique take on classic songs like “Hard to Handle” by the Black Crowes. “More!” screamed the judges when he finished his performance, urging him to give them an encore. “He reminds me of Bob Marley,” says Richie. “The spirit that came off of that stage!”

SEE: ‘American Idol’ schedule update: Live shows start May 3, season 18 finale is May 17

After rearranging his original audition song to show off his true artistry in the solo round, Gunn had a place in the Top 40 and achieved one of his other dreams — going to Hawaii. “It’s amazing,” he says with a smile. “I didn’t expect to be this far and I’m still trying to grasp it all. My parents are here and my sisters. They haven’t seen me performing in a big show like this so I feel good about it.”

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 17)?

Gunn took Richie’s comparison to Marley to heart, singing the legend’s classic “Is this Love” for his showcase performance. The result was a standing ovation and hugs from his family. “They think it’s amazing,” he says about his family witnessing this journey. “All I’m doing right now is great. My parents worked really hard to raise my four sisters and me. I feel like I owe everything to them. Gunn’s mother couldn’t be happier. “I’m very happy that my son is on ‘American Idol’ and I’m very proud,” she gushes. While many tough decisions had to be made to determine this season’s Top 20, Richie says choosing Gunn was about the easiest decision they’ve ever had to make.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions