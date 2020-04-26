‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Cyniah Elise is carrying her family legacy with her as she keeps pushin’ to be a star

For 18-year old Cyniah Elise, a mother’s love is something she’s relied on her whole life. “A big reason I’m doing this is for my mom,” says the Atlanta, Georgia native who hopes to become the next “American Idol.” Elise was one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

“I’ve been watching ‘American Idol’ since I was a little girl,” she said at her initial audition. “So now I’m finally old enough. I sang my first solo when I was two years old at church while my mom directed the choir. That’s when my mother realized that I had the gift. I had some tune for a two-year old!”

Elise impressed the judges with her audition of “You Are the Reason” by Leona Lewis. “Hallelujah!” exclaimed Richie as he handed her a ticket to Hollywood. And the teenager got through the difficult Hollywood week with the support of her biggest fan. So what sort of advice and guidance does Elise’s mother give her? “Just do what you do,” says Mom. “This is what you want to do. This is what you tell me all the time. You want to be a singer, you want to be a star? This is your opportunity. Let’s do it!”

Elise had some nerves during the genre challenge, but you wouldn’t notice as she belted out “All I Ask” by Adele. “Having my mom here is very special,” she says. “I get my best friend and manager and I get ‘I love you.’ It means everything because my mom wanted to be a singer and now she’s living through me. I’m really doing this for my whole entire family.”

And Elise carried the family legacy all the way to Hawaii where she gave another showstopping diva performance during the showcase. The aspiring singer dropped her nerves and belted out “Lady Marmalade” by LaBelle. “On stage I saw my family and they were cheering me on,” says Elise. But it wasn’t just family she impressed. The judges raised their eyebrows in amazement before Bryan broke the news she had made the Top 20. “You are a world class singer,” said the country icon. “We want to see you grow so get to pushin.'”

