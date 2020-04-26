‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: DeWayne Crocker, Jr. wows audiences with gospel-infused vocals that are grandma approved

Top 20 finalist DeWayne Crocker, Jr. not only introduced us to himself when he auditioned for “American Idol,” but the 23-year old worship leader from Pensacola, Florida brought along one of Lionel Richie‘s biggest fans — Crocker’s great-grandmother. “Lionel Richie? Booya!” exclaimed grandma. Crocker was one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

“I’m here with my great-grandmother,” explains Crocker. “She is 78 years old, she has on six-inch heels, a bad dress and I’m so excited that she’s here. She’s so lit!” Grandma could barely contain her excitement as she gushed, “I just want to touch him, like one of them teenagers.”

“I’m so close with my great-grandmother and the ladies in my family,” says Crocker. “I believe it’s because my biological dad hasn’t been in my life. It’s been a little difficult not having him there, but the ladies in my family do a great job. Honestly they have raised me and showed me love. I’m so blessed and so honored to have them in my life.”

With moral support by his side, Crocker impressed the judges with his original take on Bobby McFerrin‘s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.” With that, he earned his golden ticket to Hollywood. But Crocker wasn’t the only one whose dreams were coming true. Grandma strutted into the audition studio and got a private dance from Richie as he serenaded her with “Lady,” a romantic ballad he penned for Kenny Rogers.

While his great-grandmother may have stolen the show in his audition, Crocker showed she was still in his heart when he dedicated his genre performance to her. He brought the church into his performance, leading Richie to exclaim, “Who is this guy?!” as the judges leaped to their feet. And the celebration didn’t end in Hollywood as Crocker brought his family along to the showcase in Hawaii.

“Having my family here is so incredible,” he says. “I’m so fortunate to have a family that supports me. So many people don’t have that, so it’s a blessing to have people who love you.” After showing he has the pipes to compete throughout Hollywood week, Crocker shocked the judges with his showmanship during his showcase performance of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. “That was one of our favorite performances!” gushed Perry. “Not only were we thoroughly entertained, but you sounded great.” And with that, Crocker sailed into the Top 20.

