‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Dillon James is ‘two years sober, alive and blessed’ on his road to redemption

For Top 20 finalist Dillon James, making it to the Hawaii showcase on “American Idol” was the moment it sunk in just how far he’s come. “For me in my life, in my journey I’ve been going through, you kind of pray and hope and wish to do something with your life and not fall apart in front of your family and your friends,” says the 26-year old construction worker from Bakersfield, California. James was one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

“I think he was 11, at Christmas time, Dillon got a guitar,” recalls his mother. “He would learn a song really quickly and move on to another one,” adds his father. “He wouldn’t sing in front of us.” James remembers when his dad first discovered he could sing. “It was only maybe 15 or 20 seconds and I literally didn’t believe it was him,” said his proud pops with tears in his eyes.

SEE: ‘American Idol’ schedule update: Live shows start May 3, season 18 finale is May 17

“We were so surprised it was him because it didn’t sound like him,” says his mother. “But it was good. And it’s not that we didn’t think that he could be good, but it was really good.” In the beginning stages, James tried to emulate various singers before finding his own voice. “I’m amazed by him every day,” says his mom.

At his initial audition, James performed an original composition called “Gunsmoke” for the judges that intrigued them in a country-music-meets-Post Malone sort of way. But it wasn’t an easy path for the aspiring singer. “Six or seven years ago I started sliding off the deep end,” he admits. “I just started using drugs and drinking all the time. I found myself on the streets with no money.” He confessed his troubles to his family and they welcomed him home with open arms.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 17)?

“I love him like I almost lost him,” says his mother with tears in her eyes. “I have him back and I’m not letting go.” James showed his strength and determination as he embarked on Hollywood week, never faltering and earning a spot in the Hawaii showcase. It was there singing “The Times They Are A-Changing” by Bob Dylan that cemented his place in the Top 20. “He looks like a star!” exclaimed Perry. “I’m excited, I’m happy and I’m alive,” expresses James. “I never thought I would be here. I’m two years sober, I have a beautiful relationship with my family again and I’m on ‘American Idol.’ I’m blessed.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions