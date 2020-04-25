‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Will Francisco Martin’s newfound confidence be his ticket to winning the title?

Francisco Martin may not have walked into his initial audition for “American Idol” with much confidence, but the 19-year old college student from San Francisco is now coming to terms his newfound fame. Martin was one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

“Growing up, I didn’t really believe in myself,” admits Martin. “For me to actually be here is surreal which is why I feel like I’m in a dreamlike state. I’m still getting the emotions together.” After the judges helped calm his nerves, Martin won them over with his audition of “Alaska” by Maggie Rogers. He gave them an equally moving encore of “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon to earn a golden ticket to Hollywood.

SEE: ‘American Idol’ schedule update: Live shows start May 3, season 18 finale is May 17

“He doesn’t believe it when you say, ‘you’re good,'” says Martin’s bewildered mother. “Everybody’s telling you this. This is your passion. Go for it!” However it wasn’t all smooth sailing as his nerves took center stage in Hollywood week. It was his duet with fellow judge favorite, Louis Knight, where things really hit rock bottom. Martin had trouble remembering the lines and flubbed the performance, leading Bryan to remind him, “You need to trust us and the people around you that you are this good.”

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 17)?

“I thought I was going to go home,” admits Martin. “I’m happy that the judges believed in me. The nerves have been getting to me all week.” But Martin put the nerves behind him for the solo round and impressed everyone with an original composition called “Lover.” By the time Francisco took the stage in Hawaii, he showed off his newfound confidence and blew the judges away with his full circle transformation, singing “Falling” by Harry Styles. “Did you see those girls screaming?” asked Richie. “You’re just a wonderful talent,” added Bryan when telling the aspiring singer he had made the Top 20.

“I feel like the anxious Francisco is gone,” he exclaimed. “I like this new Francisco so let’s keep rolling!”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions