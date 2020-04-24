‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Does Franklin Boone have it in the bag after Katy Perry declares ‘The show is over’?

“I have a daughter, her name is Zoe,” says Franklin Boone, a 28-year old music teacher from Durham, North Carolina who hopes he will become the next “American Idol.” “She’s the best thing that ever happened to me. Since Zoe has been here I have had more drive to achieve my goals.” Franklin was one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

Franklin auditioned with “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and received an enthusiastic applause from the judges. “You being here makes me have so much pride for this show,” remarked Bryan following Franklin’s audition. Franklin impressed them further by performing an original song, causing Perry to proclaim, “Franklin is the season.”

With a lot to live up to in Hollywood, Franklin discussed surviving the idol spotlight with last season’s runner-up Alejandro Aranda. Aranda told the aspiring singer to “never change” and Franklin took those words of wisdom to heart and delivered on stage, earning a standing ovation for his performance of “I Don’t Trust Myself (Loving You)” by John Mayer.

Franklin conquered Hollywood and at his Hawaii showcase he shared a loving message with his most precious fan, Zoe. As Franklin sang “Daughters” by John Mayer, Perry proclaimed, “Okay, the show’s over” just seconds after he started. “I’m just so excited that he has this opportunity,” said his wife after Franklin made the Top 20. “To get his voice out there, to get his music out there, his songs. He deserves to be up there and I’m so proud of him.”

