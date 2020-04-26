‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Grace Leer hopes to ‘make country proud’ after defeating Lauren Mascitti for a spot in the Top 20

Grace Leer had a more unusual journey into the Top 20 than her “American Idol” counterparts this season. The 28-year old who works in technology sales in Nashville, Tennessee had to win her spot with the first public vote, where she defeated fellow country artist Lauren Mascitti. Leer was one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

Leer competed on “American Juniors” when she was just 11 years old, but even then she impressed Seacrest, who also hosted that spin-off. “I think I’ve grown a lot since I was 11,” Leer jokes. The judges loved her authentic country sound at her initial audition, leading Bryan to say, “It’s not forced and it’s easy to listen to.”

“I’ve been wanting to be a singer since I was a little girl,” Leer admits. “Now is the first time I felt like this is possible.” In Hollywood week, Leer continued to impress the judges with performances of “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers and “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves.

Off the back of a strong Hollywood week, Leer pulled out all the stops for her showcase performance in Hawaii. She put her country spin on an Aretha Franklin classic, “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman.” Nobody was more proud to witness her entertaining the crowd than Leer’s father. “Grace has been performing since she was four years old in her pajamas in the kitchen,” he gushes. “She’s been doing this her whole life and rising to this level on ‘American Idol’ has been a great adventure.”

“I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve had this dream since I was a little girl,” Leer says with tears filling her eyes. “I want to keep doing this because I love it.” Now Leer hopes to do country proud as the lone representative for the genre in the Top 20.