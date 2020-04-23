‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Jonny West is ready to ‘win this thing’ without girlfriend Margie Mays

Jonny West had accompanied his girlfriend, Margie Mays, to her Season 17 audition of “American Idol” and in Season 18 he decided to try out alongside her. While Margie made it to Hollywood again, it was her accompanist who really made the judges swoon. Jonny is one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

The 23-year old piano teacher from Murietta, California impressed the judges at his audition when he sat down at the piano and not only sang, but rapped an original composition for them. “I love hip-hop,” Jonny says. “It’s all that I really listen to.” He admits he would sit in his bedroom closet in high school to record his mixed tapes because it was the closest thing he had to a recording booth. “I always loved rhyming words. The way you can tell a story, you can tell it so much more intricate with a rhyme.”

Jonny’s mother says he was always a little quirky, but she decided to just roll with it. “He came up with this name, Skinny Neutron,” she laughs. “Well, if that’s what he wants to be called! And he was skinny. I just kind of thought, this too shall pass.” But Jonny’s versatility ended up helping him stand out as he continued to impress the judges during Hollywood week. Unfortunately, when he teamed up with his girlfriend Margie for a duet, they both hit a rough patch.

Anxious to bounce back from his awful duet, Jonny recovered in his solo but Margie was cut. Alone in Hawaii, Jonny flourished and absolutely nailed his showcase performance of “You Found Me” by The Frey. “We’re thankful for each step he takes forward,” says Jonny’s mother. “This is pretty exciting. This is going to be fun.” His father adds, “It just seems like gradually he has grown and just become more mature. The guys at work are like, ‘Can you believe your son?’ I actually believe he could win this thing.”

