‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Jovin Webb is ‘bringing the barbecue sauce’ with his soulful, southern rock performances

Jovin Webb “brought the barbecue sauce” to his “American Idol” audition of “Whipping Post” and the 29-year old chemical plant employee from Gonzales, Louisiana instantly cemented himself as one of the most recognizable voices this season. Webb was one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

“In 2012 my mom passed away, abruptly out of nowhere,” recalls Webb. “It was the worst day of my life. My mother was everything to me. She was my biggest fan and one person that truly loved me.” Webb’s sister said her brother had the perfect relationship with their mom. “He was the baby,” she says. “They were together just about every day. From childhood all the way up until she left us. He took her death pretty hard.”

“Anything I did, she was there,” Webb states with tears filling his eyes. “You’re never ready to lose your mother. I wasn’t truly prepared for the world. I lost that guidance and that safety net. I felt empty. It’s still not easy getting over my mother’s death but I take it day by day.”

In the genre challenge Webb floored the judges by breathing fire into Ed Sheeran‘s “Make it Rain,” showing off a soulfulness they hadn’t seen from anyone else in this competition. “The light that was dimmed from my mother being gone has gotten another life with my son,” says Webb. “My son, Javin, is my savior. When my son was born there were a whole bunch of emotions and feelings that I forgot I had. I’m doing this for my family and I just want to show my son that you can rise from the dirt and reach for the sky.”

After his solo round performance of “Parachute” by Chris Stapleton, Webb sailed into the Hawaii showcase and then the Top 20. But he will carry his mother’s memory with him. “I think the best memory of my mother is when I played drums in church and sang a song that she asked me to sing,” he recalls. “When I got through it, the look in her face was just priceless. It was like she couldn’t be more proud of her son.” When telling Webb he made the Top 20, Lionel expressed to him, “You have a voice that will work for you in this business.”

