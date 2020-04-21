‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Just Sam is ready to go from busking in the subway to winning over America

“I go by Just Sam,” says Samantha Diaz, a 21-year old contestant from Harlem, New York who was busking in the subway with hopes of becoming the next winner of “American Idol.” Just Sam is one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

“Growing up I was kind of a tom boy,” Just Sam recounts. “I would switch up my style a lot. In high school they didn’t know what category to put me in. I wasn’t a girl, not a boy, but both. I’m like, just Sam, just Sam. You can’t tell them anything else. Just Sam. It sounds perfect, I think I’m going to use that as my stage name forever.”

SEE: ‘American Idol’ schedule update: Live shows start May 3, season 18 finale is May 17

Just Sam gave a soul-stirring rendition of “Rise Up” by Andra Day at her initial audition that floored the judges. When Lionel asked her if she ever felt safe in her life, Sam broke down responding, “I feel safe when my grandma hugs me. I’m not used to people caring without needing or pretending to care.” Lionel instructed her to rely on them to coach her through the process and forget about winning.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 17)?

After snagging her golden ticket, Sam took her first trip on an airplane to Hollywood week. “I’ve always said I wanted to come to L.A. to just sing,” she says. “Even if I just sing by the stars and put my tip box out. Knowing that I’m here, I got on the plane, I’m emotional because I’m so grateful.” Sam had a rough go of it during her duet rehearsals in Hollywood, but every time she took the stage she rose to the occasion.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

“I haven’t always felt confident in myself,” Sam admits. “Every time I perform, every time I walk onto the stage I feel supported by the judges.” And the talent that first started under ground carried her all the way to Hawaii where she shocked everyone with her Spanish performance of “Como la Flor” by Selena. Katy called her “the definition of elegance” and Sam revealed it was the first time she felt beautiful in a very long time. “I have to do this for the people that I love,” Sam says. “I have to do this for my grandmother.”