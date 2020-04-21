‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Lauren Spencer-Smith is ready to go from a social media star to an idol

“I’ve been singing since I could talk,” says Lauren Spencer-Smith, a 16-year old contestant from Vancouver Island, Canada with hopes of becoming the next winner of “American Idol.” Lauren is one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

When Lauren was just a youngster she sang a cover of “Firework” by Perry in a school talent show. Her mother recounts that she just loved being on the stage. Then, in March of 2019 Lauren recorded a video of herself singing a Lady Gaga song in the car with her dad. They ended up posting it to social media and it went viral. “Ever since then I’ve just known that’s 100 percent what I wanted to do,” Lauren says. “I’ve been working so hard to achieve that.”

During her initial audition, Lauren sang “I’ll Always Remember Us This Way,” the song that brought her so much attention on social media. “A lot of people growing up can afford vocal lessons, but it was never really like that for me,” Lauren admits. “I still wanted to do all of the same stuff. I just looked up videos online and recorded myself. I re-watched those videos to try and make myself better and kind of had to teach myself from home.”

During Hollywood week Lauren sang “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile in the solo round, a powerful anthem that impressed the judges. “I feel like I’m a very little girl with a huge dream,” she gushes. “American Idol will help me achieve that dream.” Following Hollywood week Lauren went out and bought herself a long ponytail just like Ariana Grande in hopes of ramping up her star quality. It certainly helped her confidence as she belted out “Respect” by Aretha Franklin at the Hawaii showcase.

“A year ago today I was a small town girl singing in the car with my dad,” Lauren recounts. “Now I’m on ‘American Idol’! This whole experience has been a dream come true and now I’m ready to prove that I have what it takes to be the next ‘American Idol.'”

