‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Makayla Phillips is ready to ‘own the stage’ on her way to becoming the next idol

“I’ve been working every single day, just nonstop singing,” says Makayla Phillips, a 17-year old student from Temecula, California with hopes of becoming the next “American Idol.” Makayla auditioned in 2017, but happened to be two weeks too young to participate. Now Makayla is one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

“Every day since I was a little girl I’ve dreamed of winning ‘American Idol,'” says the teenager. “I used to have Barbie dolls and I would pretend one was Ryan Seacrest and one was me.” For her audition this season she wowed the judges with a powerful rendition of “Who’s Loving You” by the Jackson 5. Perry said she got chill bumps all over her body listening to Makayla sing and thought she was Top 10 material.

SEE: ‘American Idol’ schedule update: Live shows start May 3, season 18 finale is May 17

“When Makayla first auditioned for ‘American Idol’ and found out that she was too young, we just thought the door is there, it’s just not open yet,” says her mother. “I think it’s because she wasn’t ready yet. Now she’s ready, she knows how to work the stage and she owns it.”

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 17)?

With her golden ticket in hand Makayla began her journey with a powerful solo performance in the genre challenge, belting out the epic ballad, “And I Am Telling You I Am Not Going” by Jennifer Holiday. “Most people, when they hear me sing, would have no idea that I have 200 plus comic books at home,” Makayla admits. “I have pet rats, I love super heroes, I love super villains, I play video games. You would never guess that because I’m a R&B soul singer.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

In Hollywood duets Makayla partnered with fellow Top 20 finalist, Cyniah Elise, and after struggling to learn the lyrics, Makayla and Cyniah eventually won over the judges with their inspirational performance. Then, at the Hawaii showcase, Makayla brought her signature voice and a bit of sparkle to the stage as she sang “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato. “It’s hard to see someone that you raised from this little baby up on the stage, this full-grown woman performing,” Makayla’s mother confesses. “She’s spreading her wings and she’s leaving and I’m just like, don’t go!” But off Makayla flies as she takes her spot in the Top 20 in pursuit of the “American Idol” title.