‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Nick Merico shows gratitude and a new attitude for his second shot at stardom

The “American Idol” journey for Top 20 finalist Nick Merico has been one about humility, following a rocky audition process where the 22-year old server from Woodland Hills, California got some tough love from the judges. “I’m an actor,” says Merico. “My claim to fame would be the Nickelodeon show I was on called ‘Every Which Way.’ I love acting, but I’m not going to lie, music is where my heart is.” Merico was one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

“Last year I got through, but I backed out and didn’t go to Hollywood,” Merico admits. “The second audition I walked in there like I already knew what they were going to say and that was unfortunate. Coming back, I looked like a fool and I realize that.” Following his audition of “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, Richie went after the aspiring artist. “I don’t like it,” said the iconic judge. I don’t really think you’re going to make it in Hollywood.”

SEE: ‘American Idol’ schedule update: Live shows start May 3, season 18 finale is May 17

“Lionel Richie gave me some tough love,” recalls Merico. “It broke my heart a little bit.” Richie wanted Merico to see what it felt like when people didn’t adore him after feeling like the young singer came off as arrogant. “The biggest thing I took away from my audition is that I have to be very modest,” says Merico. “I appreciate the judges for bringing that to my attention because I just feel like I’m more grounded.”

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 17)?

Merico brought gratitude and a new attitude to Hollywood week and it paid off. “I don’t have words for how glad I am to be back,” he confesses. “I want to show the judges what I’m made of. I believe that this is the season that I can showcase what I’m really trying to show America.”

In Hawaii he leaned on the support of his family to get him through. Merico impressed the judges with an emotional performance of “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars, but it was his mother who was the most proud. “Seeing Nick on the ‘American Idol’ stage is very gratifying because it’s something that he’s been working towards for a long time,” she says. “It fills my soul when Nick sings. It’s like that sound I’ll always want to hear forever.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions