‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Olivia Ximines has the ‘sparkling aura’ it takes to become a star

Olivia Ximines is a 16-year old high school student who brought her entire dance crew to perform for the judges during her memorable audition for “American Idol.” Although the dancing was impressive, it was her performance of “Language” by Tori Kelly that earned her a ticket to Hollywood. Olivia is one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

“Ever since Olivia was two years old, she has been an entertainer,” says Olivia’s mother. “We didn’t need the television once Olivia was in the house. Everybody knew her as a performer.” The judges told the teenager not to lose her sparkling aura, and her light definitely shone bright when she belted out “All I Ask” by Adele during Hollywood week. Perry appreciated that the teenager challenged herself and rose to the occasion.

Olivia’s journey continued in the duets round when her harmonies with partner Isa Pena moved the judges to their feet. “When Olivia sings, I sometimes cry,” her mother admits. “Just to look at her and know, that’s my child!” Olivia’s duet performance brought everyone to their feet, but it was her showstopping Hawaii performance that had them all dancing. Her energetic, powerful rendition of “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner sealed her fate in the Top 20.

Up until the Top 20 was announced, Olivia hadn’t even told her classmates she was participating on “American Idol” because she didn’t want to jinx herself. Now, everyone is about to know her name. “This moment is huge to me right now,” Olivia expressed. “I’m so happy that I have my family to support me.”

