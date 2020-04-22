‘American Idol’ Season 18 finalist spotlight: Sophia Wackerman becomes Sophia James on quest for stardom

“It’s a quirky last name,” says Sophia Wackerman, a 20-year old college student from Long Beach, California with hopes of becoming the next winner of “American Idol.” Sophia is one of 20 Season 18 finalists featured on the “American Idol” special, “This is Me” airing on April 12 and April 19 on ABC.

Besides being about music, “American Idol” is about people, their stories and their dreams. Host Ryan Seacrest narrates this deep dive into the contestants where we hear more personal stories, see highlights from their audition process and learn what it took for them to convince judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to select them as finalists.

“I come from a really musical family,” Sophia explains. “My father is a drummer, my late mother was a singer. My mother was just my inspiration for everything. She was what really fueled my passion for music and singing. She used to sing in The Moody Blues, she was a back-up singer for Belinda Carlisle, she had just a gorgeous voice.” When Sophia was just 16 years old, her mother passed away after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

“It’s beyond words to lose your mother at such a young age,” says Sophia’s father. “I’m sure that music has helped her through her challenges with losing her mom. I remember a few years ago Sophia’s lower range started sounding like her mother and I’m not even sure if she’s aware of that.” Following her initial audition, Richie told Sophia she was Top 10 material and Perry paraded her around other auditioners touting her as the one to beat.

“I definitely connect music to family,” says Sophia. “My dad often drums for James Taylor, he used to tour with Frank Zappa, he’s a music vet! And my brother James, despite the challenges that he faces, can play the drums like a beast. We’ve experienced a lot of hardships as a family, but we’ve become closer through it all. Music is the tie that really binds us all together.”

Sophia sailed through Hollywood singing “Let it Be” by the Beatles before letting loose at her Hawaii showcase with “Levels” by Nick Jonas. Upon telling Sophia she had made the Top 20, Perry urged the aspiring singer to change her stage name to Sophia Star to honor her mother, but since then Sophia has actually decided to call herself Sophia James in honor of her brother instead. Whatever name she uses, Sophia Wackerman/Star/James plans to stay humble. “I will never stop being in awe of this entire experience.”