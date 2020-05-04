Make your ‘American Idol’ Season 18 predictions right now: Who will win? Who will be eliminated?

Season 18 of “American Idol” has finally entered the live shows, which is where the power shifts from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to viewers at home. Based on America’s votes, the Top 20 were pared down to the Top 11 on Sunday night, which means we’re getting even closer to finding out who will join the winners list that includes superstars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Laine Hardy. Who do YOU think it will be? Hurry and make your predictions in Gold Derby’s predictions center. It’s fun and easy — start right now!

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will win a $100 Amazon gift card, eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “American Idol” leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for?

For the May 10 live show you’ll be tasked with predicting whether each of the 11 finalists will advance to the next round or whether they’ll be eliminated. They are: Jonny West, Just Sam, Julia Gargano, Louis Knight, Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin, Dillon James, Makayla Phillips, Grace Leer, Sophia James and Jovin Webb.

Last year Gold Derby reader Gabe Guarin topped 975 others on our overall Season 17 leaderboard to win our “American Idol” contest. This user predicted all 48 questions throughout the season with leading 87.67% accuracy and a 6,106 point score. He also correctly predicted that Laine would win, Alejandro Aranda would place second and Madison VanDenburg would place third.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘American Idol’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 18 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.