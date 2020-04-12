‘American Idol’ Season 18 power rankings: The 9 male artists ranked from best to worst

The Top 21 contestants for Season 18 of “American Idol” have been chosen by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Following regional auditions, 167 contestants received a golden ticket and competed in Hollywood Week where they were narrowed down to a field of 40. Those 40 artists performed in a showcase at the Disney Aulauni Resort and Spa in Hawaii and from that select group, 21 singers were chosen to advance and compete for America’s vote. See our official Power Rankings for the Top 9 men still in the running to become the Season 18 champion below.

The competition has been fierce between these nine standouts and although we give our reasoning below as to why we think some have the advantage, this may be one of the tightest races we’ve seen in years. Who do YOU want to make it to the next round? Sound off in the comments!

1. Arthur Gunn

Arthur Gunn is a 22-year old musician from Wichita, Kansas. I’m not sure how a lot of things will play out this season, but one thing is certain: Arthur is in it for the long haul. He has already been compared to last season’s runner-up Alejandro Aranda, but I actually think his appeal is broader. Arthur’s musical style encompasses rock, folk and soul. His gritty vocals are not only unique, but cater to fan bases across genres. His appeal factor is huge and his early performances have already gone viral.

2. Louis Knight

Louis Knight is a 19-year old pizza delivery guy from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This immigrant from the UK has that boy band appeal and charm that young voters will go crazy for. His heart-wrenching original song he wrote to honor his best friend who committed suicide was one of the most memorable moments of the audition process. And let’s face it, the guy can sing!

3. Jovin Webb

Jovin Webb is a 29-year old chemical plant employee from Gonzales, Louisiana. The grit in his voice is everything we love about southern rock/soul music and he’s an absolute beast on stage. Everything about Jovin stands out and he’s one of the best pure vocalists this season.

4. Dillon James

Dillon James is a 26-year old construction worker from Bakersfield, California. His story of redemption after a long battle with drug addiction has been inspiring to see. He leaves his heart on the stage each time he sings and he’s got the musicality that will engage rock, pop and country fans alike.

5. Jonny West

Jonny West is a 23-year old piano teacher from Murietta, California. I wasn’t sold on this boyfriend of fellow Season 18 contestant, Margie Mays, until he sat down at the keyboard for his Hawaii showcase. He isn’t the most dynamic performer, but he’s got that cool Coldplay vibe going on that is unique in this competition and could propel him forward.

6. Franklin Boone

Franklin Boone is a 28-year old music teacher from Durham, North Carolina. This guy continues to impress viewers with his musicality and he’s got one of the best voices in the competition. My only concern with Franklin is if he has the star power needed to advance.

7. DeWayne Crocker, Jr.

DeWayne Crocker, Jr. is a 23-year old worship leader from Pensacola, Florida. For fans of pure singing, it doesn’t get much better this season than DeWayne. He’s got a powerhouse voice and his ability to inject those gospel runs into secular music is masterful. I just wonder if he can stand out in a season that seems more focused on well-rounded musicians?

8. Francisco Martin

Francisco Martin is a 19-year old college student from San Francisco, California. He has had multiple standout performances this season, but his nerves can sometimes get the best of him. Although he’s been killing it throughout most of the audition process, he’s in the same lane as Arthur, Louis and Dillon — all of whom seem to have the upper hand at the moment.

9. Nick Merico

Nick Merico is a 24-year old server from Woodland Hills, California. His story has been one of redemption after Lionel called him cocky and unlikable during his audition. Nick is a decent musician with an okay voice, but let’s get real. He’s the heartthrob “bad boy” and that’s his true appeal.