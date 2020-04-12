‘American Idol’ Season 18 power rankings: The 12 female artists ranked from best to worst

The Top 21 contestants for Season 18 of “American Idol” have been chosen by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Following regional auditions, 167 contestants received a golden ticket and competed in Hollywood Week where they were narrowed down to a field of 40. Those 40 artists performed in a showcase at the Disney Aulauni Resort and Spa in Hawaii and from that select group, 21 singers were chosen to advance and compete for America’s vote. See our official Power Rankings for the Top 12 women still in the running to become the Season 18 champion below.

Prior to singing for America, an unprecedented early vote will take place to eliminate one of two contestants: Lauren Mascitti or Grace Leer. Following the Hawaii showcase, the judges could not come to a definitive conclusion on which of these country singers should advance, so they left it up to voters at home to decide. Before the Top 20 sing for America’s vote, the battle of Lauren vs. Grace will have to be settled. For now, here are our current Power Rankings for the female artists on Season 18:

VOTE: ‘American Idol’ season 18 winner: Who will be the champion?

1. Just Sam

Just Sam is a 21-year old from Harlem, New York who has been singing for tips in the subway station. Her story has been highlighted throughout the audition process and the judges seem to have taken her under their wings, allowing her to flourish. Early on it seemed like Sam might be nothing more than an interesting backstory for producers to push, but as the weeks went on it soon became apparent a star was being born. Everything came together when Sam shocked the judges with her showcase performance of “Como la Flor” and the butterfly emerged. Just Sam has the most heart, the most passionate voice and the likability factor it takes to win.

2. Kimmy Gabriela

Kimmy Gabriela is a 17-year old high school student from Lakeland, Florida. Her father is a professional musician who inspired her to pursue her dreams and it is paying off. Kimmy has the most versatile, well-rounded voice of the bunch and, more importantly, she is consistent. It won’t be shocking if this teenager sails all the way to the finale.

3. Makayla Phillips

Makayla Phillips is another 17-year old high school student, but hails from Temecula, California. If there is a pop star already packaged and ready to go, it’s this vocally dynamic youngster who reminds everyone of a young Ariana Grande. Despite her age, she hits the stage like a pro and knows how to pick songs that show off her voice.

4. Lauren Mascitti

Lauren Mascitti is a 28-year old registered nurse from Nashville, Tennessee. I’m making a big assumption that she will not only defeat Grace Leer to make the official Top 20, but will also win over the hearts of viewers with her down home, country vocals. She’s one of the few artists this season who has proven she can’t just sing, but she can write a good song as well. If she becomes the lone country standout of the season she can expect to go far.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 17)?

5. Olivia Ximines

Olivia Ximines is a 16-year old high school student from Menifee, California. Although Olivia hasn’t always been the most consistent vocalist, her enthusiasm and energy on stage is unmatched. When she danced her way through “Proud Mary” during her Hawaii showcase the judges were floored. Olivia is the full package and she continues to grow each week.

6. Julia Gargano

Julia Gargano is a 22-year old college student from Staten Island, New York. This singer-songwriter had a bumpy road through the audition process when her original song fell flat during Hollywood week. Nonetheless, she continues to impress the judges and there may be room for an understated vocalist like Julia to attract fans who aren’t drawn to powerhouse divas.

7. Cyniah Elise

Cyniah Elise is an 18-year old college student from Atlanta, Georgia. This teenager grew up singing and church and her gospel inflections she infuses into pop music is reminiscent of many of the great pop divas in history. Although Cyniah is vocally consistent, I’m still not sure she has the star power to match her voice. That being said, if she delivers and others falter, expect Cyniah to make a run.

8. Sophia Wackerman

Sophia Wackerman is a 20-year old college student from Long Beach, California. Sophia has a powerful voice and gave one of the most lauded auditions this season. Hollywood wasn’t a slam dunk for her, but she recovered well enough in Hawaii. I’m not sure the tone of her voice or star power will translate to viewers at home, but that remains to be seen.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

9. Lauren Spencer-Smith

Lauren Spencer-Smith is a 16-year old high school student from Vancouver Island, Canada. She has a great voice, but her performances have been overshadowed by other young pop singers this season. It won’t be impossible for her to break though to America with her first live performance, but it feels like she’s got an uphill battle.

10. Aliana Jester

Aliana Jester is a 19-year old server from Tampa, Florida. Throughout the audition process her heartwarming relationship with her father has been highlighted, but her voice has been overshadowed. Although she definitely has some stunning pipes, the pop diva lane is a bit overcrowded and, to date, she hasn’t been the standout.

11. Faith Becnel

Faith Becnel is a 20-year old server from Destrehan, Louisiana. She’s stood out this season for showing off her southern, soulful sound but I’m not sure it eclipses the other singers with powerful voices in this competition. Faith has a unique tone, but her range is limited and it may be difficult for her to stand out in this crowd.

12. Grace Leer

Grace Leer is a 28-year old in technology sales from Nashville, Tennessee. The only reason she ranks last on this list is because I’m assuming she will lose her spot in the Top 20 to Lauren Mascitti. If she takes Lauren down, expect her to fly up the list as the country artist fans will flock to.