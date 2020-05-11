Who do YOU want to win ‘American Idol’? Vote for the season 18 winner here

“American Idol” season 18 only has three weeks of live shows. The winner will be revealed at the end of the two-hour finale on May 17. A whopping 21 contestants made the cut and got to sing for America’s votes. Only 11 of them made the cut and got to contend on the first live show last Sunday. This week, four of them found out that they did not number among the Top 7: Sophia James, Grace Leer, Makayla Phillips and Jovin Webb.

On May 10, the lucky seven to survive to the second live show got to sing again for the three judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — and the country. Who do you want to see win season 18 of “American Idol”? Cast your vote in the poll below and then sound off with your thoughts on the season so far in the comments section.

Each of the Top 7 will perform live from their home. To ensure an even playing field, all of them were supplied with the same set of lighting and camera equipment. They will sing Disney tunes and songs that salute their mothers. Which of the contestants listed below do you think deserves to win “American Idol” season 18?

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 17)?

Samantha Diaz (“Just Sam”)

Julia Gargano

Arthur Gunn

Dillon James

Louis Knight

Francisco Martin

Jonny West

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions