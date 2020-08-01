‘American Idol’ hits the road virtually with Season 19 remote auditions held across the country starting August 10

It seems like yesterday that “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest virtually crowned 21-year-old Harlem-based subway singer Samantha Diaz aka Just Sam as the 18th winner of the reality talent competition.

But “Idol” is already preparing for Season 19, which will premiere on ABC in the spring of 2021. Just as the show found innovative ways to film each finalist in the safety of their own homes as the coronavirus pandemic raged on, the first round of auditions will rely on custom-built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America,” its first-ever lives virtual nationwide search for the next big singing sensation.

Starting on August 10, remote auditions will take place across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The popular is determined to give hopefuls a chance to show off their vocal skills from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an “Idol” producer, who will provide hopefuls with real-time feedback on their journey to possible “American Idol” stardom. Here are where and when the auditions will take place, which is subject to change:

Delaware, Florida and Ohio (August 10)

Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (August 12)

Arizona, Oregon and Washington (August 14)

Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (August 16)

Open Call Auditions (August 17)

Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (August 18)

Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (August 20)

Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (August 22)

Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (August 24)

Open Call Auditions (August 25)

Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (August 26)

Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (August 28)

Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (August 30)

Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (September 1)

Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (September 3)

Alaska, California and Hawaii (September 5)

Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (September 7)

Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (September 9)

Those who wish to sign up for “Idol Across America” and have a chance to virtually try out in front of a producer should go to http://www.americanidol.com/auditions. That’s where all the details are found. Be aware you must be between the ages of 15 and 28 to qualify and can sign up for whatever date regardless of you audition.

Meanwhile, you can watch the video above and pick up some audition tips from Just Sam herself.

