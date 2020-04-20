‘American Idol’ Top 20: Did Lauren Mascitti or Grace Leer win the final spot in April 19 ‘This is Me’ episode?

Following the Hawaii showcase for Season 18 of “American Idol,” Lauren Mascitti and Grace Leer were awaiting their fates when some explosive news arrived. Only one of them could advance to the Top 20, but judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan couldn’t make a decision. Instead they left it up to America to decide and the contestant moving forward was revealed on the second “This Is Me” episode airing April 19 on ABC.

Lauren (a registered nurse) and Grace (who works in technology sales) are both 28-year old country singers currently living in Nashville, Tennessee. Lauren impressed the judges throughout the auditions with her original compositions and traditional country sound. In Hawaii she sang “Two More Bottles of Wine” by Emmylou Harris in hopes of cracking the Top 20. Grace, who got her start on “American Juniors” 17 years ago, is the more powerful vocalist and took on “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin for her showcase performance.

Fans had 48 hours to cast their votes via text message, the official website or the “American Idol” app. So which contestant was voted into the Top 20 and who had their dreams crushed after the long wait for America’s vote? Host Ryan Seacrest revealed to both of them simultaneously that Grace had received the most votes and will now join the official Top 20. Lauren took the crushing blow in stride and gave Grace a virtual hug while wishing her the best. Grace pledged to Lauren that she would make country music proud.

Following this unprecedented vote to round out the Top 20, “American Idol” will make some more history in the weeks to come. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, contestants will be performing from their homes in the upcoming live shows. Perry and Richie will judge the show virtually from California with Bryan calling in from Nashville. Seacrest will continue to host the series and will do so from his California home. This will certainly give a more intimate feel to these performances, but will it hurt contestants who thrive on a live audience? We will find out when live shows begin airing on Sunday, April 26.

Grace will now join these 10 girls in the Top 20: Faith Becnel, Just Sam, Julia Gargano, Aliana Jester, Sophia James, Kimmy Gabriela, Cyniah Elise, Makayla Phillips, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Olivia Ximines. The nine guys who advanced are: Nick Merico, DeWayne Crocker, Jr., Louis Knight, Francisco Martin, Jovin Webb, Jonny West, Dillon James, Franklin Boone and Arthur Gunn.