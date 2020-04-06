‘American Idol’ twist: Do you want Grace Leer or Lauren Mascitti to make the Top 20?

The final contestant to make the Top 20 on season 18 of “American Idol” will be either Grace Leer or Lauren Mascitti. As Ryan Seacrest revealed at the end of the April 5 episode, viewers will get to decide which of these women moves on in the competition. Who do you want it to be? Cast your vote in our poll below and then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts.

Both of these contenders to win “American Idol” season 18 are 28 years old and now live in Nashville.

Grace hails from San Francisco and was a semi-finalist on the short-lived series “American Idol Juniors” when she was all of 11 in 2003. She is the frontwoman of a band that also includes her long-time pal Kyle Clouse, who accompanied her on guitar at her audition. For her showcase song, Grace went with an Aretha Franklin classic, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Lauren was born in Louisville, Ohio but moved with her family to Branson, Missouri to pursue a music career. She recorded her first album of original material when she was 15. Her ninth album, “God Made a Woman,” was released in January 2020 to coincide with her first appearance on “American Idol.” She was accompanied at her audition by her fiance, musician Shawn Camp. To win a place in the Top 20, Lauren opted for the Emmylou Harris standard “Two More Bottles of Wine.”

