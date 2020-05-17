‘American Idol’ Top 5 predictions: Julia Gargano and Louis Knight won’t make season 18 finale

On the “American Idol” finale on Sunday, two of the Top 7 won’t make the cut. In our poll of “American Idol” viewers, the two contenders likeliest to be eliminated are Julia Gargano and Louis Knight. If our “American Idol” elimination predictions are correct this will mean that the Top 5 are: Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Just Sam, Francisco Martin and Jonny West.

The Top 7 sang on May 10 for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Each had two turns in the spotlight. The first was a song from a Disney film while the second was a musical tribute to their mothers. Take a read of our recap of the performances by Julia and Louis.

Julia sang the title track from”Beauty and the Beast” and turned this ballad into a jazzy mid-tempo tune. Luke loved the cry in Julia’s voice but felt the song was pitched too low, Lionel told her to concentrate on her lower register and Katy said her star quality was a 10. Louis tackled “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King.” Katy told him he would be a big star while Luke loved the tenderness in his voice. However, Lionel cautioned Louis that he drifted out at times and needed to keep focus.

Next up were songs that saluted their mothers. Louis chose “You’ve Got a Friend” by Carole King to pay tribute to his mother, Amanda. His performance really conveyed his emotions. Luke thought he did very well, Lionel called it simple and heartfelt and Katy was in tears when she called it one of his best performances. Julia sang Adele‘s “Sweetest Devotion” for her mother, Jeanne. The judges were thrilled with her cover. Katy said she loved hearing Julia’s voice expand, Luke called it bad-ass and Lionel dubbed it one of her best performances because she believed it.

Who do you want to win “American Idol” Make your predictions before the Top 5 is revealed by Ryan Seacrest on the live finale of “American Idol” on Sunday.

