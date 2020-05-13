‘American Idol’ Top 5 predictions: Julia Gargano and Louis Knight will be eliminated

“American Idol” fans have been weighing in with their Top 5 predictions for season 18 ever since the Top 7 performed on Sunday’s show. Two of those singers won’t make the cut next Sunday and will fall just short of a chance to be in the finale. As of this writing, Julia Gargano and Louis Knight are the likeliest pair to be eliminated on May 17. The five favored to make it through are: Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Just Sam, Francisco Martin and Jonny West.

Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ choices? There’s still time to make your predictions before the Top 5 is revealed by Ryan Seacrest on the live finale of “American Idol” next Sunday night, so get started now.

The seven semi-finalists performed on May 10 for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The top five vote getters will advance on Sunday while it will be the end of the road for two of these talented contestants. See all the “American Idol” odds and rankings.

Here’s a recap of the performances on season 18 of “American Idol” by the likeliest duo to be eliminated.

Julia Gargano

Audition: Original Song

Hollywood Duet: “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile

Hollywood Solo: Original Song

Hawaii: “Glitter in the Air” by P!nk

Top 20: “Human” by Christina Perri

Top 11: “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel

Top 7: “Beauty and the Beast”; “Sweetest Devotion” by Adele

Louis Knight

Audition: Original Song

Hollywood Duet: “Break Even” by The Script

Hollywood Solo: “Hold Me While You Wait” by Lewis Capaldi

Hawaii: “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran

Top 20: “If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe

Top 11: “In My Place” by Coldplay

Top 7: “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King”; “You’ve Got a Friend” by Carole King

