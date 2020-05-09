‘American Idol’ Top 7 predictions: 4 eliminated singers will be Sophia James, Grace Leer, Makayla Phillips and Jovin Webb

“American Idol” fans have made their second round of predictions at Gold Derby. As a group, they believe that the four singers who will be eliminated on May 10 are: Sophia James, Grace Leer, Makayla Phillips and Jovin Webb. Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ choices? There’s still time to make your predictions before the Top 7 is revealed by Ryan Seacrest on the live edition of “American Idol” on Sunday night, so get started now.

The Top 11 finalists performed last Sunday for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Only a lucky seven will advance based on America’s overnight vote. That will mean the end of the road for four contestants. See more “American Idol” odds and rankings.

Here’s a recap of this quartet’s performances on season 18 of “American Idol.”

Sophia James

Audition: “Water” by Bishop Briggs

Hollywood Duet: “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye and Kimbra with Sarah Isen

Hollywood Solo: “Somewhere” from West Side Story

Hawaii: “Levels” by Nick Jonas

Top 20: “Burning” by Maggie Rogers

Top 11: “In My Room” by The Beach Boys

Grace Leer

Audition: “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen

Hollywood Duet: “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert

Hollywood Solo: Not Televised

Hawaii: “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin

Top 20: “Cry”

Top 11: “Over the Rainbow”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘American Idol’?

Makayla Phillips

Audition: “Who’s Lovin’ You” by The Miracles

Hollywood Duet: “The Prayer” by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli

Hollywood Solo: “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo

Hawaii: “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato

Top 20: “Greedy” by Ariana Grande

Top 11: “The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert

Jovin Webb

Audition: “Whipping Post” by The Allman Brothers

Hollywood Duet: “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown

Hollywood Solo: “Parachute” by Chris Stapleton

Hawaii: “You Are the Best Thing” by Ray LaMontagne

Top 20: “With a Little Help from My Friends” by The Beatles

Top 11: “Voodoo” by Allen Stone

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and a $100 Amazon gift card. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.