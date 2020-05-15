‘American Idol’ winner predictions: Arthur Gunn widens lead over Just Sam heading into Sunday’s season 18 finale

On the May 10 episode of “American Idol,” the Top 7 sang two songs apiece: one in honor of Mother’s Day and another from the Disney catalog. Only five of the seven contestants will make it through to Sunday’s finale based on their votes from the public. We asked for your predictions as to which of these finalists will go all the way to win season 18 on May 17.

“American Idol” fans remain divided between two of the artists: Arthur Gunn has 31% of the viewers vote as of this writing and Just Sam is at 21%. Each is up by four points from last week, as they split the support for the four eliminated contestants: Sophia James, Grace Leer, Makayla Phillips and Jovin Webb.

Of the other five contenders for the season 18 title, only three enjoy double digit support: Jonny West (14%), Dillon James (12%) and Francisco Martin (11%). The other two contestants — Julia Gargano and Louis Knight — lag behind with 7% and 4% respectively.

Two of the Top 7 will be eliminated at the top of the show on Sunday. The Top 5 will then sing two songs each: one new tune and another that is a reprise from earlier in the season. Who do you want to win season 18 of “American Idol.” Cast a ballot for your favorite in the poll below. And be sure to sound off on this ABC revival of “American Idol” in the comments section.