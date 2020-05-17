‘American Idol’ winner predictions: Arthur Gunn, Just Sam or Francisco Martin?

The “American Idol” finale on Sunday will open with the Top 7 reduced to the five finalists. We are predicting that Julia Gargano and Louis Knight will be eliminated. But which of the Top 5 — Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Just Sam, Francisco Martin and Jonny West. — will win?

We’ve been surveying viewers all season long. In our exclusive “American Idol” winner predictions, Arthur Gunn remains out in front to take the title on May 17. But Just Sam is catching up in the final hours leading up to the live show. And Francisco Martin is making a late break for the finish line as well. But don’t count out the other Top 5 finalists in our “American Idol” season 18 rankings: Dillon James and Jonny West. Remember, Laine Hardy pulled off an upset over frontrunner Alejandro Aranda last year.

Who do you want to win season 18 of “American Idol”? Review their performances to date and then cast your ballot in our poll at the bottom of this post. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on the season, including your take on the trio of judges: Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Arthur Gunn is a 22-year-old musician from Wichita, Kansas.

Audition: “Girl from the North Country” by Bob Dylan

Hollywood Duet: “Hard to Handle” by The Black Crowes

Hollywood Solo: “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Hawaii: “Is This Love?” by Bob Marley

Top 20: “Lovin’ Machine” by Wynonie Harris

Top 11: “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

Top 7: “Kiss the Girl” from “The Little Mermaid”; “Hey Ma” by Bon Iver

Dillon James is a 26-year-old construction worker from Bakersfield, California.

Audition: “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan

Hollywood Duet: “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon

Hollywood Solo: Not Televised

Hawaii: “The Times They Are a Changin’” by Bob Dylan

Top 20: “Let It Be Me” by Ray LaMontagne

Top 11: “Yesterday” by The Beatles

Top 7: “Our Town” from “Cars”; “Hang On, Hang On” by Amos Lee

Just Sam is a 21-year-old subway singer from Harlem, New York.

Audition: “Rise Up” by Andra Day

Hollywood Duet: “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes

Hollywood Solo:”I’m Here” by Cynthia Erivo

Hawaii: “Como La Flor” by Selena

Top 20: “I Believe” by Fantasia Barrino

Top 11: “Grandma’s Hands” by Bill Withers

Top 7: “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella”; “”I Turn to You” by All-4-One

Francisco Martin is a 19-year-old college student from San Francisco, California.

Audition: “Lady Marmalade” by P!nk, Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim & Mya

Hollywood Duet: “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown

Hollywood Solo: Not Televised

Hawaii: “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka and Rufus Khan

Top 20: “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry

Top 11: “Falling Like the Stars” by James Arthur

Top 7: “You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan”; “River” by Leon Bridges

Jonny West is a 23-year-old piano teacher from Murietta, California.

Audition: Original Song

Hollywood Duet: “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor and John Legend

Hollywood Solo: Original Song

Hawaii: “You Found Me” by The Fray

Top 20: “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong

Top 11: “Faithfully” by Journey

Top 7: “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog”; “Amazing Grace”