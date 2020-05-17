‘American Idol’ winner predictions: Arthur Gunn, Just Sam or Francisco Martin?

The “American Idol” finale on Sunday will open with the Top 7 reduced to the five finalists. We are predicting that Julia Gargano and Louis Knight will be eliminated. But which of the Top 5 — Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Just Sam, Francisco Martin and Jonny West. — will win?
We’ve been surveying viewers all season long. In our exclusive “American Idol” winner predictions, Arthur Gunn remains out in front to take the title on May 17. But Just Sam is catching up in the final hours leading up to the live show. And Francisco Martin is making a late break for the finish line as well. But don’t count out the other Top 5 finalists in our “American Idol” season 18 rankings: Dillon James and Jonny West. Remember, Laine Hardy pulled off an upset over frontrunner Alejandro Aranda last year.
Who do you want to win season 18 of “American Idol”? Review their performances to date and then cast your ballot in our poll at the bottom of this post. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on the season, including your take on the trio of judges: Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 17)?
Arthur Gunn is a 22-year-old musician from Wichita, Kansas.
Audition: “Girl from the North Country” by Bob Dylan
Hollywood Duet: “Hard to Handle” by The Black Crowes
Hollywood Solo: “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
Hawaii: “Is This Love?” by Bob Marley
Top 20: “Lovin’ Machine” by Wynonie Harris
Top 11: “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver
Top 7: “Kiss the Girl” from “The Little Mermaid”; “Hey Ma” by Bon Iver
Dillon James is a 26-year-old construction worker from Bakersfield, California.
Audition: “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan
Hollywood Duet: “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon
Hollywood Solo: Not Televised
Hawaii: “The Times They Are a Changin’” by Bob Dylan
Top 20: “Let It Be Me” by Ray LaMontagne
Top 11: “Yesterday” by The Beatles
Top 7: “Our Town” from “Cars”; “Hang On, Hang On” by Amos Lee
SEE ‘American Idol’ Top 5 predictions: Julia Gargano and Louis Knight won’t make season 18 finale
Just Sam is a 21-year-old subway singer from Harlem, New York.
Audition: “Rise Up” by Andra Day
Hollywood Duet: “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes
Hollywood Solo:”I’m Here” by Cynthia Erivo
Hawaii: “Como La Flor” by Selena
Top 20: “I Believe” by Fantasia Barrino
Top 11: “Grandma’s Hands” by Bill Withers
Top 7: “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella”; “”I Turn to You” by All-4-One
SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions
Francisco Martin is a 19-year-old college student from San Francisco, California.
Audition: “Lady Marmalade” by P!nk, Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim & Mya
Hollywood Duet: “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown
Hollywood Solo: Not Televised
Hawaii: “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka and Rufus Khan
Top 20: “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry
Top 11: “Falling Like the Stars” by James Arthur
Top 7: “You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan”; “River” by Leon Bridges
Jonny West is a 23-year-old piano teacher from Murietta, California.
Audition: Original Song
Hollywood Duet: “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor and John Legend
Hollywood Solo: Original Song
Hawaii: “You Found Me” by The Fray
Top 20: “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong
Top 11: “Faithfully” by Journey
Top 7: “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog”; “Amazing Grace”