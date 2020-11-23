American Music Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User tylizzle for getting the highest score of 90.00% when predicting the 2020 American Music Awards winners on Sunday. He is just ahead of JadeSaga at 86.67% and then a large group of people at 83.33%. He also has the highest score by using his 500 point bets to achieve 25,245 total.

Almost 600 people worldwide predicted these AMA champs in 30 music categories for the ceremony hosted by Taraji P. Henson. Our top scorer got 27 of the 30 categories correct, including Artist of the Year (Taylor Swift) and New Artist (Doja Cat). He missed on Country Album (Luke Combs), Latin Female Artist (Becky G) and Alternative Rock Artist (Twenty One Pilots).

2020 American Music Awards winners list in all categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our five Editors predicting, Daniel Montgomery leads with 66.67%. Paul Sheehan and I are tied at 63.33%. Marcus Dixon and Joyce Eng are next at 60.00%. See Editors’ scores.

