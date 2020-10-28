Predict the 2020 American Music Awards: Will Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone or The Weeknd win big?

The 2020 American Music Awards nominations were announced on October 26, but who will win when prizes are handed out on November 22? You can now predict the winners in 30 categories across more than a half-dozen genres. Visit our predictions center here to place your bets. You can change your predictions as often as you like before winners are announced.

The AMA nominees for Artist of the Year are Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. So who has the edge in that top category? Well, Ricch and Weeknd are tied with the most total nominations (eight), but that may not matter at these awards since the winners are decided by fans voting online. So fan armies getting out the vote is the key to victory.

That could favor Swift, who is the defending champ for Artist of the Year. She also holds the record for the most wins (five) and nominations (seven) in the category. In fact, Swift has only ever lost the award once when nominated: in 2015 she lost to One Direction. But the good news for her is that the boy band is no more, and none of its individual members are up against her this year.

Swift isn’t the only past winner in this contest. Bieber has won twice, and his fan base mustn’t be underestimated either, especially since he recently released two new singles: “Holy” with Chance the Rapper and “Lonely” with Benny Blanco. Having such current hits could spur his fans to vote for him here.

And don’t count out Post Malone. He just swept the Billboard Music Awards, and even though those kudos aren’t voted on by fans, they are based on popularity as measured by the Billboard charts, so his fans are clearly a force to be reckoned with too. Speaking of which, The Weeknd and Ricch are responsible for some of the year’s biggest hits on both the albums and singles charts. So this could potentially be a close five-way-race.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before winners are announced. And join the discussion on this and more taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.