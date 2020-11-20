2020 American Music Awards predictions: Our official odds in 30 categories

Who will win when the 2020 American Music Awards are presented on Sunday night, November 22? Hundreds of Gold Derby users have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Those predictions were combined to generate our official racetrack odds. Scroll down to see our forecasts in 30 categories with nominees listed in order of their likelihood of winning with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

Since the AMAs are decided by fans voting online, these awards are literally a popularity contest. So while rapper Roddy Ricch and R&B chart-topper The Weeknd are the top contenders with eight nominations apiece, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll take home the most hardware. They’re both nominated for Artist of the Year against formidable fan-favorites: Taylor Swift, who holds the record with five Artist of the Year victories; Justin Bieber, who has won it twice; and Post Malone, whose music has been so popular in the last year that he swept the Billboard Music Awards.

This year’s awards, which will be hosted by Oscar and Emmy nominee Taraji P. Henson from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, made a couple of significant changes. Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist was split into awards for male and female performers. And the Latin field exploded from just one category (Favorite Artist) to four honoring fans’ favorite male and female artists, albums and songs. That’s fitting given how Spanish-language acts like Bad Bunny and J Balvin have crossed over to become bona fide pop stars in recent years.

See who we’re betting on below, and make or update your own predictions here before Sunday.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift — 16/5

Post Malone — 4/1

The Weeknd — 4/1

Justin Bieber — 9/2

Roddy Ricch — 9/2

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Thee Stallion — 69/20

Doja Cat — 4/1

Roddy Ricch — 5/1

Lewis Capaldi — 11/2

DaBaby — 13/2

Lil Baby — 15/2

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

“WAP,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion — 10/3

“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande — 37/10

“Savage (Remix),” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce — 9/2

“Rockstar,” DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — 9/2

“10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber — 9/2

POP/ROCK

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK

Taylor Swift — 5/4

Lady Gaga — 23/10

Dua Lipa — 59/20

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber — 29/20

The Weeknd — 43/20

Post Malone — 27/10

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK

BTS — 5/4

Jonas Brothers — 23/10

Maroon 5 — 59/20

FAVORITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift — 11/8

“Fine Line,” Harry Styles — 11/5

“After Hours,” The Weeknd — 14/5

FAVORITE SONG — POP/ROCK

“Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd — 16/5

“Circles,” Post Malone — 39/10

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa — 4/1

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch — 9/2

“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi — 9/2

COUNTRY

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY

Maren Morris — 13/10

Gabby Barrett — 23/10

Miranda Lambert — 11/4

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY

Luke Combs — 5/4

Kane Brown — 23/10

Morgan Wallen — 29/10

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY

Dan and Shay — 5/4

Old Dominion — 49/20

Florida Georgia Line — 57/20

FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY

“What You See is What You Get,” Luke Combs — 5/4

“If I Know Me,” Morgan Wallen — 12/5

“Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” Blake Shelton — 57/20

FAVORITE SONG — COUNTRY

“10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber — 5/4

“The Bones,” Maren Morris — 23/10

“Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — 29/10

RAP/HIP-HOP

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion — 11/8

Cardi B — 11/5

Nicki Minaj — 14/5

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP

Roddy Ricch — 11/8

Juice WRLD — 43/20

DaBaby — 14/5

FAVORITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP

“Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch — 5/4

“My Turn,” Lil Baby — 9/4

“Eternal Atake,” Lil Uzi Vert — 59/20

FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP

“WAP,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion — 5/4

“Rockstar,” DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — 47/20

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch — 14/5

SOUL/R&B

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat — 6/5

Summer Walker — 47/20

Jhene Aiko — 59/20

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B

The Weeknd — 6/5

John Legend — 47/20

Chris Brown — 59/20

FAVORITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B

“After Hours,” The Weeknd — 5/4

“Hot Pink,” Doja Cat — 23/10

“Over It,” Summer Walker” — 3/1

FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B

“Heartless,” The Weeknd — 5/4

“Playing Games,” Summer Walker — 12/5

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown feat. Drake — 57/20

LATIN

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — LATIN

Karol G — 11/8

Rosalia — 43/20

Becky G — 14/5

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — LATIN

Bad Bunny — 5/4

J Balvin — 9/4

Ozuna — 3/1

FAVORITE ALBUM — LATIN

“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny — 5/4

“Emmanuel,” Anuel AA — 47/20

“Las Que No Iban a Salir,” Bad Bunny — 59/20

FAVORITE SONG — LATIN

“RITMO,” Black Eyed Peas feat. J Balvin — 29/20

“Tusa,” Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj — 2/1

“Vete,” Bad Bunny — 57/20

OTHER GENRES

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS — 16/5

Ariana Grande — 39/10

Billie Eilish — 9/2

EXO — 9/2

NCT 127 — 9/2

FAVORITE ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST

Billie Eilish — 5/4

Twenty One Pilots — 47/20

Tame Impala — 59/20

FAVORITE ADULT CONTEMPORARY ARTIST

Jonas Brothers — 13/10

Lewis Capaldi — 9/4

Maroon 5 — 29/10

FAVORITE ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC ARTIST

Lady Gaga — 5/4

Marshmello — 47/20

Kygo — 59/20

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift — 10/3

“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande — 19/5

“Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd — 4/1

“Say So,” Doja Cat — 9/2

“Life is Good,” Future feat. Drake — 9/2