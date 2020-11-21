Can The Weeknd overtake Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards like he did at the VMAs?

The 2020 American Music Awards nominations were full of some of the biggest names in music. From Roddy Ricch to The Weeknd to Taylor Swift, this year is especially star-packed. So let’s take a look at this year’s race for the highly coveted top prize, Artist of the Year.

All eyes are on Swift to win this award due to her dominance with the albums “Lover” and “Folklore,” the latter being her most acclaimed project to date while also spending eight weeks at number-one on the charts. Swift also benefits from this being a fan-voted ceremony, which is likely to give her the edge due to her loyal fan base. If she wins it’ll be her sixth, which would extend her record as the artist with the most victories (Swift has only lost this award once when nominated, in 2015 against One Direction).

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, the most nominated artists of the year with eight bids apiece, are also in contention for this award. Ricch has had huge momentum as a newcomer, yielding multiple top-40 singles this year with his number-one smashes “Rockstar” and “The Box,” as well as another hit with Mustard, “High Fashion.” Furthermore, his debut album “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” (which is also up for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album) spent multiple weeks at number-one, and he’s won at multiple other award shows this year like the BET Awards and 2020 Grammys. That said, Ricch might lack the sort of huge fan base needed to win here, having only been on the scene for a couple of years.

The Weeknd’s nominations include bids across the board for his blockbuster single “Blinding Lights” and album “After Hours” in both Pop and R&B fields. The Weeknd also has a large fan base, winning Video of the Year at the VMAs over current rival Swift. Given how massive “Blinding Lights” is, the audience might want to give him his first Artist of the Year victory, which would make him only the second Black artist to win after Chris Brown (2008), and the first in more than a decade.

Post Malone is also nominated here, riding off his smash album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” and the number-one hit “Circles,” which broke the record for the most weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. But does Malone have as big a fan base as Swift or The Weeknd? He might resonate with more casual voters that aren’t loyal to any one fan army. Goodness knows he’s popular, judging from his sweep at the recent Billboard Music Awards.

Finally, Justin Bieber is back with a somewhat surprising nomination. While Bieber was an unexpected choice over artists who arguably had a bigger impact in 2020 like Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles, he does have devoted followers, which could perhaps lead him to another win here. Bieber and Swift are in fact the only nominees this year who have previously won the award (Bieber took it home in 2010 and 2012).

