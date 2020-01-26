American Society of Cinematographers 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Couch Potato for a perfect score of 100% when predicting the American Society of Cinematographers Awards winners on Saturday. He is the only person with all correct picks and has a great point score total of 5,943 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Over 1,000 people worldwide predicted these ASC champs in one film and three TV categories in Los Angeles. Our top scorer got all four of the categories right: “1917,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Terror” and “Project Blue Book.”

Over 1,000 people worldwide predicted these ASC champs in one film and three TV categories in Los Angeles. Our top scorer got all four of the categories right: "1917," "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Terror" and "Project Blue Book."

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant's predictions.

For our 10 Editors predicting, the first spot is a tie at 75% for Zach Laws and Matt Noble. Up next at 50% are Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Paul Sheehan and myself. The final spot at 25% is held by Riley Chow, Rob Licuria and Susan Wloszczyna. See Editors’ scores.

Other than Eng and Wloszczyna, five other Experts made predictions. Edward Douglas (Weekend Warrior) is in the first spot with 75%. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) are tied at 50%. Susan King (Gold Derby) and Wilson Morales (BlackFilm) follow at 25%. See Experts’ scores.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9.

