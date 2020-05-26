Where are the first 14 ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners now: Find out what happened to your favorites

With “America’s Got Talent” season 15 now underway, now is the perfect time to check in with the first 14 acts to win “AGT” and see where they are now. Scroll through the photo gallery above to get updates on all 14 “AGT” winners. The most recent of these, singer/songwriter Kodi Lee, was all set to tour until the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold. While the same can be said for all of the past champs, we have some news about them.

Magician Shin Lim turned 13 into a lucky number. Just weeks after he won “America’s Got Talent” in the fall of 2018, he competed on the first season of “AGT: The Champions” and took that title too. In the suspenseful finale of that special edition of the “AGT” franchise show, Shin barely edged out season 12 “AGT” champion Darci Lynne Farmer. That pint-sized singing ventriloquist is one of the most successful of the “America’s Got Talent” winners. She was the third voice thrower to win “AGT” after Terry Fator (Season 2) and Paul Zerdin (Season 10) and tours extensively as does Shin.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges rankings: All 13 judges ranked from worst to best

Farmer was the third child star to win “AGT,” following in the footsteps of Season 1 winner singer Bianca Ryan (at age 11 the youngest-ever winner) and Season 11 champ Grace VanderWaal, a 12-year-old singer-songwriter/ukulele player. They are also the only three females to win “America’s Got Talent.”

Beginning in season 3, four male singers in a row won: Neal E. Boyd, Kevin Skinner, Michael Grimm and Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Boyd died in 2018 of heart failure at age 42. This quartet of male singers was followed by three variety acts: the Olate Dogs (season 7), modern dancer Kenichi Ebina (season 8) and magician Mat Franco (season 9).

SEE ‘American Idol’ judges rankings: All 14 judges ranked from worst to best

Which winning act is your all-time favorite? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section.