‘America’s Got Talent’ at home: ‘I need my X,’ Simon Cowell huffs about Terry Crews’ flute-playing [WATCH]

Simon Cowell considers himself the ultimate authority on talent, which is why he’s so against Terry Crews‘ flute-playing. During Tuesday’s “at home” episode of “America’s Got Talent,” the judges had some time to kill between acts, so Heidi Klum asked Terry whether his flute was close by “somewhere in a drawer.” Simon quickly snapped, “Don’t encourage him,” but it was too late. Terry’s eyes lit up as he disappeared from camera view and then returned with his shiny silver woodwind instrument. Watch the fun “AGT” video above.

“In a drawer, what are you talking about?” Terry asked as he starting playing a “beautiful song,” to quote NBC’s YouTube description. Simon let out an exasperated sigh and rolled his head back so far we thought we were watching another performance from Season 13’s “ghost girl,” The Sacred Riana.

Simon wasn’t alone, apparently, as Terry also admitted his wife was getting annoyed by his constant flute-playing while in quarantine. “My wife is like, ‘Not again, please,'” he said with a chuckle. Terry then held up a bronze bust of his own head and joked, “Look, it’s right next to my head, we can play both sides!”

As the host pretended to play the flute alongside his second head, Simon looked at someone off-camera and huffed, “I need my X.” Oh Simon, always such a party-pooper.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 auditions were shut down prematurely, so many acts had to perform from the comfort of their own homes. Memorable performances from Tuesday’s show included singing dog act Chris & Sid, traditional dog act Puppy Pals, horseback opera singer Erin McCarthy, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin, elderly dancer Tommy Socks and mentalist Max Major.

Another pair of auditioners were already well-known to “AGT” fans: Bello Nock and Annaliese Nock. This father-daughter danger team from Florida had previously appeared separately in Season 12 and Season 13, respectively, but now they’re competing as a duo. Something tells us they’ll make it far in the competition this time around … as long as they don’t start playing the flute.

