‘America’s Got Talent’ looks back at best Golden Buzzers you’ll never forget [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“A Golden Buzzer moment. That’s the epitome of ‘AGT,'” proclaims “America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel during Tuesday’s 15th anniversary special. NBC’s reality TV program is taking a temporary break from the competition to air this two-hour retrospective chronicling the 15 most viral acts in “AGT” history. Terry Crews hosts the quarantine-produced clip show, which airs August 4 at 8:00 PT/ET. In Gold Derby’s exclusive video (watch above), Howie and the other judges recall all of the best Golden Buzzers who’ve made a lasting impact on viewers through the years.

Heidi Klum remarks on how she loves watching “the joy that you see on people’s face” when the button is pushed and the golden confetti starts raining down from the ceiling. Earlier this season, Heidi pushed her button for soul singer Cristina Rae. The German judge’s past Golden Buzzer recipients were Arielle Baril (Season 10), Sal Valentinetti (Season 11), Angelina Green (Season 12) and Makayla Phillips (Season 13).

New judge Sofia Vergara chimes in, “It is a great feeling to be able to press that button.” Sofia’s inaugural Golden Buzzer on “AGT” is child singer Roberta Battaglia, who’ll next be seen on the August 11 live show as part of the first group of quarter-finalists.

“Watching people’s hopes and dreams come true in front of your eyes never gets old,” Howie adds in the clip. He knows all about making dreams come true. After all, his Season 11 pick Grace VanderWaal went on to win the show and have a successful career in music and film/television. Howie’s other Golden Buzzers were Drew Lynch (Season 10), Christian Guardino (Season 12), Courtney Hadwin (Season 13), Joseph Allen (Season 14) and Brandon Leake (Season 15).

Summing up the Golden Buzzer discussion, Simon Cowell readily admits, “In the world we live in today, that moment lives online now forever.” Yes, but will one of Simon’s Golden Buzzers ever win the show? His current pick is dance group WAFFLE Crew, with his past choices being Calysta Bevier (Season 11), Mandy Harvey (Season 12), Michael Ketterer (Season 13), Tyler Butler-Figueroa (Season 14).

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “AGT” Season 15 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.