‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: Is contortionist Frenchie Babyy the next Strauss Serpent? [WATCH]

Has “America’s Got Talent” found its own version of Strauss Serpent? That 2017 winner of “Africa’s Got Talent” was a contortionist who twisted and bent his arms, legs and torso into nightmarish positions. Strauss became such a hit overseas that he was asked to participate in Season 2 of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” which aired earlier this year. In NBC’s sneak peek video for Tuesday’s episode of “AGT” Season 15 (watch above), viewers are introduced to Frenchie Babyy, a 25-year-old dancer from the Bay Area who appears to be just as talented as Strauss.

“I started dancing actually when I discovered this amazing dance battle down the street from my school,” Frenchie tells host Terry Crews. “From there, I was hooked. Now I became a dancing machine, just dancing everywhere.” The green-haired performer reveals he’s estranged from his parents because they don’t approve of his talent — they wanted him to be in the military or a pastor.

Frenchie is all smiles as he steps out onto the “America’s Got Talent” stage covered in skeleton-like body makeup. “What will you be doing for us today?” asks Heidi Klum, who returned to NBC’s reality TV show this year after sitting out the 14th season. Heidi’s fellow panelists for Season 15 are Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and new judge Sofia Vergara.

“I will be giving you guys a little piece of me with my dance movements,” Frenchie replies. When Heidi inquires who he came with, he admits that he’s all alone, stating. “I’m still trying to gain the support of my parents.”

That’s when Heidi fires back, “Change their mind right now!” Frenchie’s act soon begins, a slick combination of street dancing and contortionist movements. Before long he steps off the stage and performs right in front of the judges, giving them a closer-than-they-wanted view. At one point Howie notices that his “bone is out,” referring to his bones pressing against his skin.

The video clip cuts off before the judges make their decision about whether to advance Frenchie Babyy to the next round, but our fingers are crossed he sticks around. After all, he’s just as good as Strauss Serpent, who made it to the semi-finals during the recent installment of “AGT: The Champions.” The next episode airs Tuesday, June 2 on NBC.

