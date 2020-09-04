Hooray! ‘America’s Got Talent’ invites back Dance Town Family as first wild card of Season 15

Everybody’s favorite “America’s Got Talent” dancing group, Dance Town Family, was shockingly eliminated during the third week of Quarterfinals. But now they’ve just been given a second chance on NBC’s reality TV show in the form of a coveted wild card spot, TVLine reports. That means these Miami dancers, ages 8-35, will now be seen in next week’s Semifinals, airing Tuesday, September 8. The total number of “AGT” semi-finalists currently stands at 21.

Dance Town Family performed a Latin ballroom routine — in masks — during the August 25 live show atop a beach-side hotel. Everyone was dressed in black and white as they danced atop a checkered rooftop to Celia Cruz‘s “Bemba Colora.” (Re-watch their performance video above.) When the voting results were announced the following night, the hot-steppers were among the six acts who were cut on live television.

The “AGT” judges were understandably disappointed to see Dance Town Family eliminated so early in the competition. After all, they had nothing but raves for what turned out to be their final performance. Sofia Vergara called their act “perfection,” Howie Mandel joked it was “Covid meets conga” and Heidi Klum remarked how they’re “on fire” and “beautiful.”

Now that we know Dance Town Family is the first wild card of “America’s Got Talent” Season 15, we have re-added them to our predictions center. Do you think they have what it takes to win the entire show? Be sure to make your predictions before the Wednesday, September 9 results episode airs on NBC.

Here’s a closer look at the 10 acts that have been announced to perform in the first group of “AGT” Semifinals:

Archie Williams

Age: 59

Talent: Singing

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Double Dragon

Ages: 32

Talent: Singing Duo

Hometown: San Francisco

Roberta Battaglia

Age: 10

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Shaquira McGrath

Age: 26

Talent: Singer

Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia

Spyros Bros

Ages: 23-25

Talent: Diabolo Duo

Hometown: New York City

Alan Silva

Age: 38

Talent: Aerialist

Hometown: Las Vegas

Dance Town Family

Age: 8-35

Talent: Dance Group

Hometown: Miami

Malik Dope

Age: 27

Talent: Drummer

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Brandon Leake

Age: 27

Talent: Spoken Word Poet

Hometown: Stockton, California

Broken Roots

Age: 37-44

Talent: Singers & Guitarists

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

