Hooray! ‘America’s Got Talent’ invites back Dance Town Family as first wild card of Season 15

Everybody’s favorite “America’s Got Talent” dancing group, Dance Town Family, was shockingly eliminated during the third week of Quarterfinals. But now they’ve just been given a second chance on NBC’s reality TV show in the form of a coveted wild card spot, TVLine reports. That means these Miami dancers, ages 8-35, will now be seen in next week’s Semifinals, airing Tuesday, September 8. The total number of “AGT” semi-finalists currently stands at 21.
Dance Town Family performed a Latin ballroom routine — in masks — during the August 25 live show atop a beach-side hotel. Everyone was dressed in black and white as they danced atop a checkered rooftop to Celia Cruz‘s “Bemba Colora.” (Re-watch their performance video above.) When the voting results were announced the following night, the hot-steppers were among the six acts who were cut on live television.
The “AGT” judges were understandably disappointed to see Dance Town Family eliminated so early in the competition. After all, they had nothing but raves for what turned out to be their final performance. Sofia Vergara called their act “perfection,” Howie Mandel joked it was “Covid meets conga” and Heidi Klum remarked how they’re “on fire” and “beautiful.”
Now that we know Dance Town Family is the first wild card of “America’s Got Talent” Season 15, we have re-added them to our predictions center. Do you think they have what it takes to win the entire show? Be sure to make your predictions before the Wednesday, September 9 results episode airs on NBC.
Here’s a closer look at the 10 acts that have been announced to perform in the first group of “AGT” Semifinals:
Archie Williams
Age: 59
Talent: Singing
Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Double Dragon
Ages: 32
Talent: Singing Duo
Hometown: San Francisco
Roberta Battaglia
Age: 10
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Shaquira McGrath
Age: 26
Talent: Singer
Hometown: Kennesaw, Georgia
Spyros Bros
Ages: 23-25
Talent: Diabolo Duo
Hometown: New York City
Alan Silva
Age: 38
Talent: Aerialist
Hometown: Las Vegas
Dance Town Family
Age: 8-35
Talent: Dance Group
Hometown: Miami
Malik Dope
Age: 27
Talent: Drummer
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
Brandon Leake
Age: 27
Talent: Spoken Word Poet
Hometown: Stockton, California
Broken Roots
Age: 37-44
Talent: Singers & Guitarists
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
