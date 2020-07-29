Which ‘America’s Got Talent’ eliminated act was most robbed in Judge Cuts: Ninja Twins, Brothers Gage … ? [POLL]

The Judge Cuts round of “America’s Got Talent” saw a major overhaul this year, and it’s all because of the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc with Hollywood productions. Instead of four episodes dedicated to dozens of acts, only a select number of contestants were asked to perform during Tuesday’s sole Judge Cuts outing. All of the other acts were told their fates at the beginning of the episode without having to perform again. Of the 10 acts who gave it their all from their homes, five sailed through to the live shows. So, which of the five eliminated acts do YOU think was most robbed: The Ninja Twins, The Brothers Gage, Craig Reid, Ty Barnett or Ryan Tricks? Vote in our poll below.

The Ninja Twins — Love them or hate them, these singing and dancing brothers are certainly memorable. For their encore performance the Ninja Twins produced a music video to — what else? — Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” as they paraded around their pool in neon short-shorts. Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were laughing the entire time, but they also remarked how the over-the-top visuals were better than their vocals.

The Brothers Gage — The harmonica-playing teen brothers may have been called “sexy” by Sofia, but unfortunately their act wasn’t good enough for the live shows. For their callback performance, the Brothers Gage played their instruments while in the middle of the desert to a cover of LMFAO‘s “Party Rock Anthem.” Perhaps the judges weren’t too impressed by their brief moment of singing?

Craig Reid — This Scottish hula hooper/human slinky is used to performing on video, as his initial “AGT” audition was also conducted from quarantine. Unfortunately, even though Craig’s Judge Cuts performance from The Neon Museum in Las Vegas elicited much excitement from the panelists, there was simply no room for him in the live shows.

Ty Barnett — After 15 seasons, a stand-up comedian has never won “America’s Got Talent,” and now we know Ty won’t be the one to make history. During his quarantine routine (in front of masked audience members in his garage), Ty joked about his own home life and his children. Simon felt that the comedian was too nervous, so perhaps that’s why he wasn’t invited to the live shows.

Ryan Tricks — The aptly named magician filmed his act in London with a surprise guest: “AGT: The Champions” judge Alesha Dixon. Ryan brought magic into the 21st century by doing tricks with Alesha’s cell phone. Even though the judges were enamored by his performance, they apparently liked mentalist Max Major better, and so Max made it while Ryan got the chop.

