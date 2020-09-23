‘America’s Got Talent’ finale recap: Who won season 15? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” concluded its unconventional season 15 on Wednesday night with the grand finale and the announcement of this year’s million dollar act. Ten acts arrived at the final after earning enough votes from the public in the quarter-final and semi-final rounds and with the support of this season’s panel of judges: Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. Simon Cowell was absent from the latter half of the season as he recovered from surgery.

The line-up for Tuesday’s final night of performances was led by the three Golden Buzzer acts: Howie’s pick Brandon Leake, Sofia’s pick Roberta Battaglia, and Heidi’s pick Cristina Rae. The set also included Broken Roots, Alan Silva, Archie Williams, Kenadi Dodds, Bello Sisters, BAD Salsa, and Daneliya Tuleshova.

Below, follow along as we find out who won season 15 of “America’s Got Talent” in our minute-by-minute live blog recap of episode 24.

