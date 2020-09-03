‘America’s Got Talent’: Who are the Top 20 semi-finalists?

After three months and 18 episodes, “America’s Got Talent” finally has its top 20 semifinalists. This score of talent will now face off against each other in two live shows on September 8 and 15. Only 10 will make it through to the “AGT” 2020 final on September 22. On the results show on September 23, one of these “America’s Got Talent” finalists will be revealed as the winner and will take home a million dollars and a coveted contract to headline a Las Vegas casino show.

Each of the four quarterfinals produced a slate of five acts that moved on in the competition. Take a look at them in our photo gallery above and read our recaps of how each of them got this far below. Five of them had been singled out at their auditions by one of the judges (Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara) or host Terry Crews for the Golden Buzzer, which sent them straight through to the live shows.

In the first of the quarterfinals, three singers (Sofia’s Golden Buzzer Roberta Battaglia, Shaquira McGrath and Archie Williams) won the public vote. Sword swallower Brett Loudermilk was rescued by the Dunkin’ Save while singing duet Double Dragon won the Judges Vote over ukuleleist Feng E.

On the second quarterfinal, three very different acts won over the public: dance duo BAD Salsa, singer Daneliya Tuleshova and Terry’s Golden Buzzer vocal group Voices of our City Choir. The Dunkin’ Save went to diablo duo Spyros Brothers while daredevil Jonathan Goodwin claimed the Judges Vote over Alexis Brownley and her dog act.

Likewise on quarterfinal three, the trio of talent to make it through via the popular vote were: magician Max Major, Heidi’s Golden Buzzer singer Cristina Rae and aerialist Alan Silva. Simon’s Golden Buzzer dance group W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew earned the Dunkin’ Save and drummer Malik Dope snared the Judges Vote over singer Nolan Neal.

In the fourth quarterfinal, the public picks were: singers and guitarists Broken Roots, singer and pianist Kenadi Dodds, and Howie’s Golden Buzzer spoken word poet Brandon Leake. Joining them are singer Celina Graves, who won the Dunkin’ Save, and acrobats Bello Sisters, who landed the Judges Vote over singing trio Resound.

