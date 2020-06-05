‘America’s Got Talent’ Golden Buzzer Roberta Battaglia thanks Sofia Vergara for believing in her [VIDEO]

Child singer Roberta Battaglia so impressed Sofia Vergara at her “America’s Got Talent” audition on June 2 that she got the new judge to press her Golden Buzzer. This 10-year-old from Canada chatted via webcam with “AGT” alum Preacher Lawson about this life-changing moment.

This talented tyke is already a frontrunner to win season 15 of the NBC reality competition series. She would join three other pre-teens as winners of the $1 million prize and a stint at a Las Vegas showroom: singers Bianca Ryan (Season 1) and Grace VanderWaal (Season 11), and ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer (Season 12).

At her audition on episode 2 of “America’s Got Talent,” Roberta wowed the crowd and the panel with her powerful performance of the Oscar-winning song “Shallow,” which Lady Gaga introduced in the Bradley Cooper remake of “A Star is Born.” The other judges were as effusive in their reviews of Sofia, with Simon Cowell singing her praises, Heidi Klum getting emotional and Howie Mandel hailing his fellow Canadian.

Roberta now gets to by-pass the next round of the “AGT” competition, the judges cuts, and will appear on one of the live shows that are set to air in August on NBC. Also assured of a spot in that line-up is Voice of Our City Choir, who got the Golden Buzzer from “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews on the season premiere.

